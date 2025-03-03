Open Menu

Football: Spanish La Liga Results - 1st Update

Faizan Hashmi Published March 03, 2025 | 01:20 AM

Madrid, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Mar, 2025) Spanish La Liga results on Sunday:

Leganes 1 (Garcia 90+2) Getafe 0

Barcelona 4 (Martin 25, Casado 29, Araujo 56, Lewandowski 60) Real Sociedad 0

Mallorca 1 (Asano 9) Alaves 1 (Garcia 68)

Playing later (times GMT)

Osasuna v Valencia (2000)

Monday

Villarreal v Espanyol (2000)

Played Saturday

Girona 2 (Tsygankov 21, Herrera 68) Celta Vigo 2 (Losada 36, Alonso 51-pen)

Rayo Vallecano 1 (Ratiu 55) Sevilla 1 (Lukebakio 81)

Real Betis 2 (Cardoso 34, Isco 54-pen) Real Madrid 1 (Diaz 10)

Atletico Madrid 1 (Alvarez 66) Athletic Bilbao 0

Friday

Valladolid 1 (Latasa 63) Las Palmas 1 (Sandro 22)

