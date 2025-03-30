Football: Spanish La Liga Results - 1st Update
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 30, 2025 | 12:00 AM
Madrid, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Mar, 2025) Spanish La Liga results on Saturday:
Real Sociedad 2 (Oyarzbal 23, Gomez 68) Valladolid 1 (Latasa 90+4)
Espanyol 1 (Puado 71-pen) Atletico Madrid 1 (Azpilicueta 38)
Playing later (all times GMT)
Alaves v Rayo Vallecano (1730), Real Madrid v Leganes (2000)
Sunday
Getafe v Villarreal (1200), Barcelona v Girona (1415), Valencia v Mallorca, Athletic Bilbao v Osasuna (both 1630), Real Betis v Sevilla (1900)
Monday
Celta Vigo v Las Palmas (1900)
