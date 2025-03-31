Football: Spanish La Liga results - 1st update

Open Menu

Faizan Hashmi Published March 31, 2025 | 12:40 AM

Madrid, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Mar, 2025) Spanish La Liga results on Sunday:

Getafe 1 (Carles Perez 29) Villarreal 2 (Ayoze Perez 15, Barry 33)

Barcelona 4 (Krejci 43-og, Lewandowski 61, 77, Torres 86) Girona 1 (Danjuma 53)

Later Sunday (all times GMT)

Valencia v Mallorca, Athletic Bilbao v Osasuna (both 1630), Real Betis v Sevilla (1900)

Monday

Celta Vigo v Las Palmas (1900)

Played Saturday

Real Sociedad 2 (Oyarzbal 23, Gomez 68) Valladolid 1 (Latasa 90+4)

Espanyol 1 (Puado 71-pen) Atletico Madrid 1 (Azpilicueta 38)

Alaves 0 Rayo Vallecano 2 (Ciss 2, Diaz 58)

Real Madrid 3 (Mbappe 32-pen, 76, Bellingham 47) Leganes 2 (Garcia 33, Raba 41)

