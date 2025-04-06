Football: Spanish La Liga Results - 1st Update
Faizan Hashmi Published April 06, 2025 | 10:50 PM
Madrid, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Apr, 2025) Spanish La Liga results on Sunday:
Las Palmas 1 (McBurnie 30) Real Sociedad 3 (Oyarzabal 5, Gomez 56, Aramburu 68)
Sevilla 1 (Agoume 7) Atletico Madrid 2 (Alvarez 25-pen, Barrios 90+3)
Later Sunday (times GMT)
Valladolid v Getafe (1630), Villarreal v Athletic Bilbao (1900)
Played Saturday
Girona 0 Alaves 1 (Vicente 61)
Real Madrid 1 (Vinicius 50) Valencia 2 (Diakhaby 15, Duro 90+5)
Mallorca 1 (Valjent 17) Celta Vigo 2 (Alfon 53, Fer Lopez 72)
Barcelona 1 (Gavi 7) Real Betis 1 (Natan 17)
Played Friday:
Rayo Vallecano 0 Espanyol 4 (Cabrera 12, Fernandez 16, Puado 72-pen, Milla 90)
Recent Stories
UAE participates in extraordinary session of Arab Leauge's Economic and Social C ..
Israeli army deploys new reinforcements to Jenin, Tulkarm
UAE tops podium at AJP Dubai International Jiu-Jitsu Championship
EAD, Emirates Nature-WWF launch 5-year citizen science strategy
MoHAP celebrates World Health Day
RTA awards contract for construction of bridges connecting Dubai Islands to Bur ..
Fujairah’s Young Techpreneurs initiative launched
FNC, GRULAC delegation discuss parliamentary cooperation in Tashkent
AIM Congress launches with high-impact pre-event workshops across key investment ..
Dubai Municipality awards project to build five community neighbourhood councils
Dubai World Cup 2025: Spectacular event, new champion, billion viewers worldwide
Bayut, dubizzle strengthen UAE presence from Dubai CommerCity
More Stories From World
-
Football: Scottish Premiership table3 minutes ago
-
Liverpool's rare loss delays title march, Southampton relegated3 minutes ago
-
Football: Spanish La Liga results - 1st update3 minutes ago
-
Football: Spanish La Liga table3 minutes ago
-
RugbyU: Champions Cup results - collated3 minutes ago
-
Liverpool's rare loss delays title march, Southampton relegated23 minutes ago
-
Football: Italian Serie A table53 minutes ago
-
Football: English Premier League table53 minutes ago
-
Football: German Bundesliga results53 minutes ago
-
Football: Scottish Premiership results -- collated53 minutes ago
-
Football: German Bundesliga table53 minutes ago
-
Football: Scottish Premiership results5 hours ago