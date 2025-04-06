Open Menu

Football: Spanish La Liga Results - 1st Update

Faizan Hashmi Published April 06, 2025 | 10:50 PM

Madrid, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Apr, 2025) Spanish La Liga results on Sunday:

Las Palmas 1 (McBurnie 30) Real Sociedad 3 (Oyarzabal 5, Gomez 56, Aramburu 68)

Sevilla 1 (Agoume 7) Atletico Madrid 2 (Alvarez 25-pen, Barrios 90+3)

Later Sunday (times GMT)

Valladolid v Getafe (1630), Villarreal v Athletic Bilbao (1900)

Played Saturday

Girona 0 Alaves 1 (Vicente 61)

Real Madrid 1 (Vinicius 50) Valencia 2 (Diakhaby 15, Duro 90+5)

Mallorca 1 (Valjent 17) Celta Vigo 2 (Alfon 53, Fer Lopez 72)

Barcelona 1 (Gavi 7) Real Betis 1 (Natan 17)

Played Friday:

Rayo Vallecano 0 Espanyol 4 (Cabrera 12, Fernandez 16, Puado 72-pen, Milla 90)

