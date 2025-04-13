Open Menu

Football: Spanish La Liga Results - 1st Update

Faizan Hashmi Published April 13, 2025 | 12:00 AM

Football: Spanish La Liga results - 1st update

Madrid, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Apr, 2025) Spanish La Liga results on Saturday:

Real Sociedad 0 Real Mallorca 2 (Larin 20, Darder 47)

Getafe 1 (Alderete 19) Las Palmas 3 (Silva 53, 74, McBurnie 61)

Playing later (times GMT)

Celta Vigo v Espanyol (1630), Leganes v Barcelona (1900)

Sunday

Osasuna v Girona (1200), Alaves v Real Madrid (1415), Real Betis v Villarreal (1630), Athletic Bilbao v Rayo Vallecano (1900)

Monday

Atletico Madrid v Valladolid (1900)

Played Friday

Valencia 1 (Guerra 45+4) Sevilla 0

Recent Stories

Abu Dhabi Police warn against rumours, misinformat ..

Abu Dhabi Police warn against rumours, misinformation

36 minutes ago
 Beijing airport cancels over 400 flights due to st ..

Beijing airport cancels over 400 flights due to strong winds

51 minutes ago
 Expo Osaka 2025 officially opens in Japan

Expo Osaka 2025 officially opens in Japan

51 minutes ago
 UAE President receives US Congress delegation

UAE President receives US Congress delegation

2 hours ago
 Arabic Language Academy in Sharjah hosts delegatio ..

Arabic Language Academy in Sharjah hosts delegation from Italian University

2 hours ago
 Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed attends Mohammed Ali ..

Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed attends Mohammed Ali Alblooshi wedding reception

3 hours ago
Permanent displacement of civilians in occupied te ..

Permanent displacement of civilians in occupied territories grave breach of Gene ..

3 hours ago
 Dubai Health signs MoU to establish UAE-India Frie ..

Dubai Health signs MoU to establish UAE-India Friendship Hospital in Dubai

3 hours ago
 Abu Dhabi to host Behavioural Exchange 2025 confer ..

Abu Dhabi to host Behavioural Exchange 2025 conference

4 hours ago
 Egypt announces 3 new oil, gas discoveries

Egypt announces 3 new oil, gas discoveries

4 hours ago
 Dubai WoodShow to open Monday with 781 exhibitors ..

Dubai WoodShow to open Monday with 781 exhibitors from over 50 countries

4 hours ago
 UAE hosts 23rd edition of Asia and Middle East Bri ..

UAE hosts 23rd edition of Asia and Middle East Bridge Qualifiers with participat ..

4 hours ago

More Stories From World