Football: Spanish La Liga Results - 1st Update
Faizan Hashmi Published April 13, 2025 | 12:00 AM
Madrid, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Apr, 2025) Spanish La Liga results on Saturday:
Real Sociedad 0 Real Mallorca 2 (Larin 20, Darder 47)
Getafe 1 (Alderete 19) Las Palmas 3 (Silva 53, 74, McBurnie 61)
Playing later (times GMT)
Celta Vigo v Espanyol (1630), Leganes v Barcelona (1900)
Sunday
Osasuna v Girona (1200), Alaves v Real Madrid (1415), Real Betis v Villarreal (1630), Athletic Bilbao v Rayo Vallecano (1900)
Monday
Atletico Madrid v Valladolid (1900)
Played Friday
Valencia 1 (Guerra 45+4) Sevilla 0
