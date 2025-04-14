Open Menu

Football: Spanish La Liga Results - 1st Update

Published April 14, 2025

Football: Spanish La Liga results - 1st update

Madrid, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Apr, 2025) Spanish La Liga results on Sunday:

Osasuna 2 (Budimir 38, Ibanez 79) Girona 1 (Asprilla 90+6)

Alaves 0 Real Madrid 1 (Camavinga 34)

Later Sunday (times GMT)

Real Betis v Villarreal (1630), Athletic Bilbao v Rayo Vallecano (1900)

Monday

Atletico Madrid v Valladolid (1900)

Played Saturday

Real Sociedad 0 Real Mallorca 2 (Larin 20, Darder 47)

Getafe 1 (Alderete 19) Las Palmas 3 (Silva 53, 74, McBurnie 61)

Celta Vigo 0 Espanyol 2 (Fernandez 28, 63)

Leganes 0 Barcelona 1 (Saenz 48-og)

Played Friday

Valencia 1 (Guerra 45+4) Sevilla 0

