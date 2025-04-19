Open Menu

Football: Spanish La Liga Results - 1st Update

Muhammad Irfan Published April 19, 2025 | 10:20 PM

Football: Spanish La Liga results - 1st update

Barcelona, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Apr, 2025) Spanish La Liga results on Saturday:

Rayo Vallecano 1 (Tarrega 45-og) Valencia 1 (Sadiq 75)

Barcelona 4 (Torres 12, Olmo 64, Raphinha 68, 90+8-pen) Celta Vigo 3 (Iglesias 15, 52, 62)

Later Saturday (all times GMT)

Mallorca v Leganes (1630), Las Palmas v Atletico Madrid (1900)

Sunday

Valladolid v Osasuna (1200), Villarreal v Real Sociedad (1415), Sevilla v Alaves (1630), Real Madrid v Athletic Bilbao (1900)

Monday

Girona v Real Betis (1900)

Played Friday

Espanyol 1 (Kumbulla 39) Getafe 0

Recent Stories

ICC Women’s WC Qualifier: Pakistan beat Banglade ..

ICC Women’s WC Qualifier: Pakistan beat Bangladesh by 7 wickets in their final

2 hours ago
 PSL X: Peshawar Zalmi lose two wickets at 77 runs ..

PSL X: Peshawar Zalmi lose two wickets at 77 runs against Multan Sultans

2 hours ago
 PSL 2025 Match 09 Peshawar Zalmi Vs. Multan Sultan ..

PSL 2025 Match 09 Peshawar Zalmi Vs. Multan Sultans Live Score, History, Who Wil ..

3 hours ago
 Punjab Former Chief Secretary Azam Suleman elected ..

Punjab Former Chief Secretary Azam Suleman elected as PHC BoC Chairperson

7 hours ago
 Nov 26 protest case: Bail pleas of 16 PTI leaders, ..

Nov 26 protest case: Bail pleas of 16 PTI leaders, journalist Sami Ibrahim dismi ..

7 hours ago
 Nasir Chinyoti reveals Hania Aamir’s role in Ind ..

Nasir Chinyoti reveals Hania Aamir’s role in Indian Punjabi film with Diljit D ..

7 hours ago
Int’l PATS Competition held at Kharian Garrison

Int’l PATS Competition held at Kharian Garrison

7 hours ago
 CTD kills five terrorists linked to banned outfit ..

CTD kills five terrorists linked to banned outfit in Duki IBO in Balcohistan

7 hours ago
 Karachi, Sindh weather; heatwave likely to start t ..

Karachi, Sindh weather; heatwave likely to start tomorrow

8 hours ago
 Honey Singh sparks dating rumours with 25-year old ..

Honey Singh sparks dating rumours with 25-year old Egyptian model

8 hours ago
 US announces new port fees for Chinese ships amid ..

US announces new port fees for Chinese ships amid trade war

8 hours ago
 Earthquake tremors hit Islamabad, Lahore and parts ..

Earthquake tremors hit Islamabad, Lahore and parts of Pakistan- April 19

10 hours ago

More Stories From World