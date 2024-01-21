Football: Spanish La Liga Results - 2nd Update
Published January 21, 2024
Madrid, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jan, 2024) Spanish La Liga results on Saturday:
Rayo Vallecano 0 Las Palmas 2 (Moleiro 35, Munoz 83)
Villarreal 1 (Sorloth 45+1) Real Mallorca 1 (Llabres 90+1)
Valencia 1 (Duro 61) Athletic Bilbao 0
Later Saturday (GMT)
Celta Vigo v Real Sociedad (2000)
Playing Sunday
Osasuna v Getafe (1300), Real Madrid v Almeria (1515), Real Betis v Barcelona (1730), Girona v Sevilla (2000)
Playing Monday
Granada v Atletico Madrid (2000)
Played Friday
Alaves 1 (Rioja 51-pen) Cadiz 0
