Football: Spanish La Liga results - 2nd update

Sumaira FH Published January 28, 2024 | 01:50 AM

Barcelona, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jan, 2024) Spanish La Liga results on Saturday:

Real Sociedad 0 Rayo Vallecano 0

Las Palmas 1 (Munoz 53) Real Madrid 2 (Vinicius 65, Tchouameni 84)

Barcelona (Gundogan 60, Pedri 68, Bailly 71-og) Villarreal (Moreno 41, Akhomach 54, Guedes 84, Sorloth 90+9, Morales 90+12)

Playing later (all times GMT)

Mallorca v Real Betis (2000)

Playing Sunday

Celta Vigo v Girona (1300), Cadiz v Athletic Bilbao (1515), Sevilla v Osasuna (1730), Atletico Madrid v Valencia (2000)

Playing Monday

Getafe v Granada (2000)

Played Friday

Almeria 0 Alaves 3 (Omorodion 10, 88, Rioja 52-pen)

