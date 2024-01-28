Football: Spanish La Liga Results - 2nd Update
Sumaira FH Published January 28, 2024 | 01:50 AM
Barcelona, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jan, 2024) Spanish La Liga results on Saturday:
Real Sociedad 0 Rayo Vallecano 0
Las Palmas 1 (Munoz 53) Real Madrid 2 (Vinicius 65, Tchouameni 84)
Barcelona (Gundogan 60, Pedri 68, Bailly 71-og) Villarreal (Moreno 41, Akhomach 54, Guedes 84, Sorloth 90+9, Morales 90+12)
Playing later (all times GMT)
Mallorca v Real Betis (2000)
Playing Sunday
Celta Vigo v Girona (1300), Cadiz v Athletic Bilbao (1515), Sevilla v Osasuna (1730), Atletico Madrid v Valencia (2000)
Playing Monday
Getafe v Granada (2000)
Played Friday
Almeria 0 Alaves 3 (Omorodion 10, 88, Rioja 52-pen)
Recent Stories
France's Allegre claims first World Cup win in super-G
IGP inaugurates solitaire lodges in Elite Training School
JI to organise major election rally in Karachi on Jan 28
132 Traffic Police wardens promoted
Ali Mardan Domki congratulates newly elected BUJ office bearers
ECP unveils comprehensive polling scheme for February 8 elections
Journalists Penal sweeps BUJ's annual election
Foreign Office condemns killing of Pakistani nationals in terror incident in Ira ..
Norway's Mowinckel wins World Cup downhill at Cortina
FIA dismantled network of Fake Nursing Colleges, mastermind held
ECP issues notices, imposes fines for violations in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa
Solangi grieved over demise of Senior Anchorperson Iram Chaudhary
More Stories From World
-
Football: German Bundesliga table11 minutes ago
-
Football: German Bundesliga results - collated11 minutes ago
-
US mulls sanctions after Venezuela court bars presidential hopeful31 minutes ago
-
China says talks with US in Bangkok 'candid, substantive'3 hours ago
-
Ton-up Pope pulls England into lead in first India Test9 hours ago
-
India’s support for terrorism in neighboring countries violates UN Charter: Prof Cheng9 hours ago
-
Mature Sabalenka seizing control of her destiny9 hours ago
-
Australian Open women's final stats9 hours ago
-
US strikes Huthi target in Yemen after attack on British oil tanker10 hours ago
-
Tennis: Australian Open results10 hours ago
-
UNSC to meet next week to follow up on ICJ's verdict against Israel10 hours ago
-
First Boeing 737 MAX delivered to China since 2019 lands in Guangzhou: flight tracker11 hours ago