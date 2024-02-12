Football: Spanish La Liga Results - 2nd Update
Barcelona, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Feb, 2024) Spanish La Liga results on Sunday:
Getafe 3 (Mayoral 41, Mata 45+2, 89) Celta Vigo 2 (Larsen 71, Allende 85)
Mallorca 2 (Sanchez 48, Muriqi 90+1) Rayo Vallecano 1 (Garcia 76)
Sevilla 1 (Romero 15) Atletico Madrid 0
Monday
Almeria v Athletic Bilbao (2000)
Played Friday
Cadiz 0 Real Betis 2 (Willian Jose 6, Fornals 46)
Played Saturday
Alaves 1 (Omorodion 25) Villarreal 1 (Cuenca 42)
Real Sociedad 0 Osasuna 1 (Budimir 49)
Real Madrid 4 (Vinicius 6, Bellingham 35, 54, Rodrygo 61) Girona 0
Las Palmas 2 (Suarez 89, Marc Cardona 90+5) Valencia 0
