Football: Spanish La Liga Results - 2nd Update

Published February 12, 2024

Football: Spanish La Liga results - 2nd update

Barcelona, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Feb, 2024) Spanish La Liga results on Sunday:

Getafe 3 (Mayoral 41, Mata 45+2, 89) Celta Vigo 2 (Larsen 71, Allende 85)

Mallorca 2 (Sanchez 48, Muriqi 90+1) Rayo Vallecano 1 (Garcia 76)

Sevilla 1 (Romero 15) Atletico Madrid 0

Later Sunday (all times GMT)

Barcelona v Granada (2000)

Monday

Almeria v Athletic Bilbao (2000)

Played Friday

Cadiz 0 Real Betis 2 (Willian Jose 6, Fornals 46)

Played Saturday

Alaves 1 (Omorodion 25) Villarreal 1 (Cuenca 42)

Real Sociedad 0 Osasuna 1 (Budimir 49)

Real Madrid 4 (Vinicius 6, Bellingham 35, 54, Rodrygo 61) Girona 0

Las Palmas 2 (Suarez 89, Marc Cardona 90+5) Valencia 0

