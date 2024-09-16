Open Menu

Football: Spanish La Liga Results - 2nd Update

Umer Jamshaid Published September 16, 2024 | 01:50 AM

Football: Spanish La Liga results - 2nd update

Barcelona, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Sep, 2024) Spanish La Liga results on Sunday:

Celta Vigo 3 (Alvarez 22, Iglesias 35, Douvikas 90+1) Real Valladolid 1 (Moro 50)

Girona 1 (Stuani 80) Barcelona 4 (Yamal 30, 37, Olmo 47, Pedri 64)

Las Palmas 2 (Ramirez 58, Munoz 83) Athletic Bilbao 3 (Sancet 7, N Williams 30, Paredes 76)

Later Sunday (all times GMT)

Atletico Madrid v Valencia (1900)

Monday

Rayo Vallecano v Osasuna (1900)

Played Saturday

Mallorca 1 (Albiol 57-og) Villarreal 2 (Costa 27, Perez 90+4)

Espanyol 3 (Puado 21, 56, 63-pen) Alaves 2 (Conechny 35, Tengalia 68)

Sevilla 1 (Navas 23) Getafe 0

Real Sociedad 0 Real Madrid 2 (Vinicius 58-pen, Mbappe 75-pen)

Played Friday

Real Betis 2 (Ezzalzouli 74, Roque 86) Leganes 0

Related Topics

Valladolid Bilbao Las Palmas Valencia Barcelona Sunday All Real Madrid Atletico Madrid Sevilla Espanyol Celta

Recent Stories

Pakistan Customs Seize 1.17 kg of Crystal Meth at ..

Pakistan Customs Seize 1.17 kg of Crystal Meth at Jinnah International Airport, ..

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 15 September 202 ..

17 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 15 September 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 15 September 2024

17 hours ago
 Reserved seats case: SC majority judges warns ECP ..

Reserved seats case: SC majority judges warns ECP of ‘severe repercussions’ ..

1 day ago
 Russia, Ukraine exchange prisoners due to UAE medi ..

Russia, Ukraine exchange prisoners due to UAE mediation efforts

1 day ago
 Fazl declines to back govt on judicial extensions, ..

Fazl declines to back govt on judicial extensions, constitutional amendments

1 day ago
PM directs to finalize E-Vehicles policy by Novemb ..

PM directs to finalize E-Vehicles policy by November

1 day ago
 Interior Minister condemns blast near police mobil ..

Interior Minister condemns blast near police mobile in Kuchlak

1 day ago
 Female polio worker allegedly raped, robbed in Jac ..

Female polio worker allegedly raped, robbed in Jacobabad

2 days ago
 Legal Aid Society and Bond Advertising join forces ..

Legal Aid Society and Bond Advertising join forces to launch “Awaz Sab Ki” a ..

2 days ago
 Fee E-motorbikes for students; check eligibility h ..

Fee E-motorbikes for students; check eligibility here

2 days ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 14 September 202 ..

2 days ago

More Stories From World