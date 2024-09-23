Football: Spanish La Liga Results - 2nd Update
Muhammad Irfan Published September 23, 2024
Madrid, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Sep, 2024) Spanish La Liga results on Sunday:
Getafe 1 (Mayoral 83-pen) Leganes 1 (Saenz 76)
Athletic Bilbao 3 (Guruzeta 4, 39, Djalo 80) Celta Vigo 1 (Aspas 25-pen)
Villarreal 1 (Perez 38) Barcelona 5 (Lewandowski 20, 35, Torre 58, Raphinha 74, 83)
Playing later (times GMT)
Rayo Vallecano v Atletico Madrid (1900)
Monday
Real Betis v Mallorca (1900)
Played Saturday
Real Valladolid 0 Real Sociedad 0
Osasuna 2 (Budimir 39-pen, Oroz 60) Las Palmas 1 (Moleiro 41)
Valencia 2 (Juanpe 56-og, Gomez 58) Girona 0
Real Madrid 4 (Carvajal 58, Rodrygo 75, Vinicius 78, Mbappe 90-pen) Espanyol 1 (Courtois 54-og)
Friday
Alaves 2 (Vicente 17, Martin 60) Sevilla 1 (Lukebakio 83)
