Open Menu

Football: Spanish La Liga Results - 2nd Update

Muhammad Irfan Published September 23, 2024 | 12:30 AM

Football: Spanish La Liga results - 2nd update

Madrid, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Sep, 2024) Spanish La Liga results on Sunday:

Getafe 1 (Mayoral 83-pen) Leganes 1 (Saenz 76)

Athletic Bilbao 3 (Guruzeta 4, 39, Djalo 80) Celta Vigo 1 (Aspas 25-pen)

Villarreal 1 (Perez 38) Barcelona 5 (Lewandowski 20, 35, Torre 58, Raphinha 74, 83)

Playing later (times GMT)

Rayo Vallecano v Atletico Madrid (1900)

Monday

Real Betis v Mallorca (1900)

Played Saturday

Real Valladolid 0 Real Sociedad 0

Osasuna 2 (Budimir 39-pen, Oroz 60) Las Palmas 1 (Moleiro 41)

Valencia 2 (Juanpe 56-og, Gomez 58) Girona 0

Real Madrid 4 (Carvajal 58, Rodrygo 75, Vinicius 78, Mbappe 90-pen) Espanyol 1 (Courtois 54-og)

Friday

Alaves 2 (Vicente 17, Martin 60) Sevilla 1 (Lukebakio 83)

Related Topics

Valladolid Bilbao Las Palmas Valencia Barcelona Sunday Real Madrid Atletico Madrid Sevilla Espanyol Celta

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 22 September 202 ..

15 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 22 September 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 22 September 2024

16 hours ago
 KP CM Gandapur arrives at PTI power show in Kahna

KP CM Gandapur arrives at PTI power show in Kahna

1 day ago
 Pakistan Railways reduces 10pc train fares

Pakistan Railways reduces 10pc train fares

1 day ago
 Suffers from mental disorder, reveals Alia Bhat

Suffers from mental disorder, reveals Alia Bhat

1 day ago
 Convoy led by KP CM Gandapur departs for PTI rally ..

Convoy led by KP CM Gandapur departs for PTI rally in Lahore

1 day ago
Court issues non-bailable arrest warrants for KP C ..

Court issues non-bailable arrest warrants for KP CM Gandapur

1 day ago
 London hospital to use drones for rapid blood samp ..

London hospital to use drones for rapid blood sample delivery

1 day ago
 PCB seeks high-performance coach for Red Ball team

PCB seeks high-performance coach for Red Ball team

2 days ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 21 September 202 ..

2 days ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 21 September 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 21 September 2024

2 days ago
 Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan’s voice touches hearts onc ..

Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan’s voice touches hearts once again after three decades

2 days ago

More Stories From World