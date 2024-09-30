Open Menu

Football: Spanish La Liga Results - 2nd Update

Sumaira FH Published September 30, 2024 | 01:50 AM

Barcelona, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Sep, 2024) Spanish La Liga results on Sunday:

Celta Vigo 1 (Aspas 81) Girona 1 (Herrera 38)

Athletic Bilbao 1 (Jauregizar 36) Sevilla 1 (Padilla 90+3-og)

Real Betis 1 (Lo Celso 85) Espanyol 0

Later Sunday (all times GMT)

Atletico Madrid v Real Madrid (1900)

Monday

Villarreal v Las Palmas (1900)

Played Saturday

Getafe 2 (Arambarri 42, Milla 57-pen) Alaves 0

Rayo Vallecano 1 (Camello 8) Leganes 1 (Cruz 55)

Real Sociedad 3 (Kubo 8, Oskarsson 80, 90+2) Valencia 0

Osasuna 4 (Budimir 18, 72-pen, Zaragoza 28, Bretones 85) Barcelona 2 (Victor 53, Yamal 89)

Played Friday

Valladolid 1 (Sanchez 90+4) Mallorca 2 (Larin 59, Fernandez 83)

