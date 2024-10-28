Football: Spanish La Liga Results - 2nd Update
Umer Jamshaid Published October 28, 2024 | 02:00 AM
Barcelona, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Oct, 2024) Spanish La Liga results on Sunday:
Leganes 3 (Garcia 59, Brasanac 78, Gonzalez 82) Celta Vigo 0
Getafe 1 (Arambarri 90-pen) Valencia 1 (Barrenechea 36)
Real Betis 1 (Gimenez 4-og) Atletico Madrid 0
Playing later (all times GMT)
Real Sociedad v Osasuna (2000)
Playing Monday
Mallorca v Athletic Bilbao (2000)
Played Saturday
Valladolid 1 (Sylla 60-pen) Villarreal 2 (Barry 29, Perez 84)
Rayo Vallecano 1 (Sivera 80-og) Alaves 0
Las Palmas 1 (Munoz 42) Girona 0
Real Madrid 0 Barcelona 4 (Lewandowski 54, 56, Yamal 77, Raphinha 84)
Played Friday
Recent Stories
Kashmir Black Day Observed at Pakistan Consulate in Dubai, Reinforcing Solidarit ..
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 27 October 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 27 October 2024
Jahangir Tareen, his son Ali Tareen inaugurate computer-lab at local school, col ..
Pakistan stands with Iran in pursuit of peace: PM
Pakistan’s Ayesha Sohaib Wins Prestigious Burj Award
Pakistan win three-match Test series against England
Justice Yahya Afridi to take oath as chief justice of Pakistan today
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 26 October 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 26 October 2024
JKNF denounces Oct 27 as darkest chapter in Kashmir's history
Legal reforms vital to provide speedy justice to people: Daniyal
More Stories From World
-
Japan ruling coalition projected to lose majority in election39 seconds ago
-
Liverpool hold Arsenal in Premier League title clash, Man Utd beaten47 seconds ago
-
Football: German Bundesliga results1 minute ago
-
Football: German Bundesliga table1 minute ago
-
Bayern thump Bochum to retake Bundesliga top spot11 minutes ago
-
Football: Italian Serie A results - 2nd update11 minutes ago
-
Football: Italian Serie A table11 minutes ago
-
Football: English Premier League results - collated21 minutes ago
-
Football: English Premier League table21 minutes ago
-
Liverpool hold Arsenal in Premier League title clash, Man Utd beaten21 minutes ago
-
Malinin wins Skate Canada for North American Grand Prix double21 minutes ago
-
Harris, Trump remain tied heading into final stretch of presidential race, Muslims split31 minutes ago