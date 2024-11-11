Football: Spanish La Liga Results - 2nd Update
Sumaira FH Published November 11, 2024 | 01:00 AM
Barcelona, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Nov, 2024) Spanish La Liga results on Sunday:
Real Betis 2 (Roque 40, Bartra 90+5) Celta Vigo 2 (Rodriguez 13, Douvikas 82)
Mallorca 0 Atletico Madrid 1 (Alvarez 61)
Getafe 0 Girona 1 (Herrera 42)
Valladolid 1 (Moro 79) Athletic Bilbao 1 (Guruzeta 90+4)
Playing later (all times GMT)
Real Sociedad v Barcelona (2000)
Played Saturday
Real Madrid 4 (Vinicius 34, 61, 69, Bellingham 42) Osasuna 0
Villarreal 3 (Akhomach 38, Parejo 81-pen, Comesana 90) Alaves 0
Leganes 1 (De la Fuente 82-pen) Sevilla 0
Friday
Rayo Vallecano 1 (McKenna 90+2-og) Las Palmas 3 (Silva 6, Aridane 62-og, Fuster 66)
Note: Espanyol v Valencia postponed after heavy flooding in eastern Spain
afp
Recent Stories
Pakistan beat Australia in ODI series on their home ground after 22 years
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 10 November 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 10 November 2024
Names of 23 Pakistanis added to PCB for allegedly attacking ex-CJP Isa’s vehic ..
No increase in passport fee, clarifies Directorate of Immigration
Gang-rape suspect arrested in Bhakkar
Lahore tops list of world’s most polluted cities as smog crisis worsens
Birth anniversary of Dr. Allama Muhammad Iqbal today
Section 144 imposed in Rawalpindi amid PTI’s rally in Swabi
Passports Fees-Check complete details here
Pakistan, Australia to face off each other in final ODI tomorrow
24 killed, 50 injured in blast at Quetta Railways station
More Stories From World
-
Troubled Arsenal must 'show their teeth': Arteta8 minutes ago
-
Gunmen kill 10 in central Mexico bar attack8 minutes ago
-
Mapimpi at the double as South Africa again prove too strong for Scotland8 minutes ago
-
Israel strike on Syria kills 9 including Hezbollah commander: monitor28 minutes ago
-
Kean fires Fiorentina level with leaders Napoli, crisis-hit Roma sack Juric38 minutes ago
-
Marvellous Marmoush inspires Eintracht to thrilling win in Stuttgart38 minutes ago
-
Football: Scottish Premiership table38 minutes ago
-
Football: Scottish Premiership results58 minutes ago
-
Arsenal stretch winless run in Chelsea draw, Ipswich shock Spurs58 minutes ago
-
Football: Italian Serie A results - 2nd update58 minutes ago
-
Football: Italian Serie A table58 minutes ago
-
Saudi Foreign Affairs Minister chairs preparatory meeting for Extraordinary Arab-Islamic Summit in R ..2 hours ago