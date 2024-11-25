Football: Spanish La Liga Results - 2nd Update
Sumaira FH Published November 25, 2024 | 12:50 AM
Barcelona, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Nov, 2024) Spanish La Liga results on Sunday:
Osasuna 2 (Budimir 8, 20-pen) Villarreal 2 (Baena 67, Moreno 90+3-pen)
Sevilla 1 (Sow 27) Rayo Vallecano 0
Leganes 0 Real Madrid 3 (Mbappe 43, Valverde 66, Bellingham 85)
Athletic Bilbao v Real Sociedad (2000)
Played Saturday
Valencia 4 (Tarrega 8, Duro 50, 53, Lopez 56) Real Betis 2 (Duro 14-og, Avila 66)
Atletico Madrid 2 (Griezmann 76-pen, Sorloth 86) Alaves 1 (Guridi 7-pen)
Girona 4 (Gil 4, Miovski 16, 21, Krejci 27) Espanyol 1 (Puado 55)
Las Palmas 2 (Essugo 77, Silva 83-pen) Mallorca 3 (Rodriguez 46, Navarro 56, Mojica 90+1)
Celta Vigo 2 (Gonzalez 84, Alvarez 86) Barcelona 2 (Raphinha 15, Lewandowski 61)
Played Friday
Getafe 2 (Rodriguez 70, Nyom 73) Valladolid 0
afp
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 24 November 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 24 November 2024
Navjot Sindh Sidhu’s wife defeats stage 4 cancer
Sharjah-Pakistan Business Roundtable Highlights Shared Vision for Economic Growt ..
PTI resolves to reach Islamabad at all costs for Nov 24 protest
NADRA to install self-service kiosks for citizens convenience in Karachi
Mentors announce provisional squads for Champions T20 Cup
Interior minister denies permission to PTI for any protest, sit-in in Islamabad
Multan Nishtar Hospital MS, doctors suspended over spread of HIV Aids among dial ..
PTI Nov 24 protest: 30,000 police personnel including FC deployed in Islamabad
No Metro Bus Service in Islamabad amid PTI’s protest call
More Stories From World
-
Australia coach Schmidt still positive about Lions after Scotland loss18 minutes ago
-
Iran says will hold nuclear talks with France, Germany, UK on Friday18 minutes ago
-
Israel launches wave of strikes on south Beirut: Lebanon state media18 minutes ago
-
Football: German Bundesliga results - collated28 minutes ago
-
Football: German Bundesliga table28 minutes ago
-
Man Utd 'confused' and 'afraid' as Ipswich hold Amorim to debut draw28 minutes ago
-
Sinner completes year to remember as Italy retain Davis Cup28 minutes ago
-
Man Utd held by Ipswich in Amorim's first match in charge28 minutes ago
-
Football: Italian Serie A table38 minutes ago
-
Lukaku keeps Napoli top of Serie A with Roma winner38 minutes ago
-
Football: French Ligue 1 results - 1st update48 minutes ago
-
England thrash Japan 59-14 to snap five-match losing streak48 minutes ago