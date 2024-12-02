Open Menu

Football: Spanish La Liga Results - 2nd Update

Muhammad Irfan Published December 02, 2024 | 12:50 AM

Barcelona, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Dec, 2024) Spanish La Liga results on Sunday:

Villarreal 2 (Barry 23, Baena 46) Girona 2 (Van de Beek 66, Krejci 90+7)

Real Madrid 2 (Bellingham 30-pen, Mbappe 38) Getafe 0

Rayo Vallecano 1 (Nteka 14) Athletic Bilbao 2 (Sancet 65, 78)

Later Sunday (times GMT)

Real Sociedad v Real Betis (2000)

Monday

Sevilla v Osasuna (2000)

Played Saturday

Barcelona 1 (Raphinha 61) Las Palmas 2 (Ramirez 49, Silva 67)

Alaves 1 (Vicente 87) Leganes 1 (Rodriguez 67)

Espanyol 3 (Cardona 40, Cabrera 53, Cheddira 87) Celta Vigo 1 (Aspas 83-pen)

Real Valladolid 0 Atletico Madrid 5 (Lenglet 26, Alvarez 35, De Paul 37, Griezmann 52, Sorloth 90+2)

Friday

Mallorca 2 (Larin 45+3, Prats 81) Valencia 1 (Rioja 32-pen)

afp

