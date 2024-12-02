Football: Spanish La Liga Results - 2nd Update
Muhammad Irfan Published December 02, 2024 | 12:50 AM
Barcelona, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Dec, 2024) Spanish La Liga results on Sunday:
Villarreal 2 (Barry 23, Baena 46) Girona 2 (Van de Beek 66, Krejci 90+7)
Real Madrid 2 (Bellingham 30-pen, Mbappe 38) Getafe 0
Rayo Vallecano 1 (Nteka 14) Athletic Bilbao 2 (Sancet 65, 78)
Later Sunday (times GMT)
Real Sociedad v Real Betis (2000)
Monday
Sevilla v Osasuna (2000)
Played Saturday
Barcelona 1 (Raphinha 61) Las Palmas 2 (Ramirez 49, Silva 67)
Alaves 1 (Vicente 87) Leganes 1 (Rodriguez 67)
Espanyol 3 (Cardona 40, Cabrera 53, Cheddira 87) Celta Vigo 1 (Aspas 83-pen)
Real Valladolid 0 Atletico Madrid 5 (Lenglet 26, Alvarez 35, De Paul 37, Griezmann 52, Sorloth 90+2)
Friday
Mallorca 2 (Larin 45+3, Prats 81) Valencia 1 (Rioja 32-pen)
afp
Recent Stories
Le Perfumist Celebrates UAE National Day and Its Grand Opening in Sharjah
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 1 December 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 01 December 2024
Journalist Mattiullah Jan gets bail
Mishal Yousafzai de-notified as Special Assistant to KP CM
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 30 November 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 30 November 2024
Big-hitting Stubbs takes satisfaction from grinding out Test century
CCPO felicitates newly elected office bearers
Traumatised Spain marks one month since catastrophic floods
Death toll from Uganda landslides rises to 20: Red Cross
Thousands in Italy strike over low purchasing power and pay
More Stories From World
-
Liverpool deepen Man City crisis to extend Premier League lead10 minutes ago
-
Rast wins Killington Slalom for first World Cup win10 minutes ago
-
Monitor says pro-Turkey fighters seize Syria town from Kurdish forces10 minutes ago
-
Edoardo Bove collapse causes Fiorentina's clash with Inter to be suspended10 minutes ago
-
Bove collapse stops Fiorentina's clash with Inter, McTominay keeps Napoli top20 minutes ago
-
Olympic champions Hassan and Tebogo named 'Athletes of the Year'20 minutes ago
-
Man City to 'reset' from zero, says Guardiola after Liverpool humbling20 minutes ago
-
Lyon see off Nice in Ligue 1, Lille slip up20 minutes ago
-
Storm Bora kills two in Greece, leaves widespread damage50 minutes ago
-
Football: German Bundesliga table50 minutes ago
-
Iraq MPs postpone vote on revised bill after outcry over underage marriage50 minutes ago
-
Edoardo Bove collapse causes Fiorentina's clash with Inter to be suspended50 minutes ago