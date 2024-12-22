Open Menu

Football: Spanish La Liga Results - 2nd Update

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 22, 2024 | 02:00 AM

Madrid, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Dec, 2024) Spanish La Liga results on Saturday:

Getafe 0 Mallorca 1 (Larin 53-pen)

Celta Vigo 2 (Duran 40, 45+1) Real Sociedad 0

Osasuna 1 (Torro 25) Athletic Bilbao 2 (Guruzeta 31, Berenguer 74)

Playing later (GMT)

Barcelona v Atletico Madrid (2000)

Sunday

Valencia v Alaves (1300), Real Madrid v Sevilla (1515), Las Palmas v Espanyol, Leganes v Villarreal (both 1730), Real Betis v Rayo Vallecano (2000)

Played Friday

Girona 3 (David Lopez 31, Abel Ruiz 39, Danjuma 81) Real Valladolid 0

