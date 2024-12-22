Football: Spanish La Liga Results - 2nd Update
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 22, 2024 | 02:00 AM
Madrid, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Dec, 2024) Spanish La Liga results on Saturday:
Getafe 0 Mallorca 1 (Larin 53-pen)
Celta Vigo 2 (Duran 40, 45+1) Real Sociedad 0
Osasuna 1 (Torro 25) Athletic Bilbao 2 (Guruzeta 31, Berenguer 74)
Playing later (GMT)
Barcelona v Atletico Madrid (2000)
Sunday
Valencia v Alaves (1300), Real Madrid v Sevilla (1515), Las Palmas v Espanyol, Leganes v Villarreal (both 1730), Real Betis v Rayo Vallecano (2000)
Played Friday
Girona 3 (David Lopez 31, Abel Ruiz 39, Danjuma 81) Real Valladolid 0
Recent Stories
Mohammed Al Sharqi attends closing ceremony of Fujairah International Arabian H ..
Rulers of Emirates congratulate Emir of Kuwait on first anniversary of accession ..
Emir of Kuwait inaugurates Arabian Gulf Football Cup
Dozens of martyrs, wounded on 442nd day of war on Gaza
Muslim Council of Elders strongly condemns car-ramming in Magdeburg, Germany
Rain expected tomorrow in UAE
Pakistan Embassy Celebrates Christmas with Pakistani Christian Community
Move Over TikTok and Facebook: Moeen Chaudhry's Mate App Enters the Streaming Ra ..
Spain, France emerge winners at 2024 UCI Urban Cycling World Championships in Ab ..
Youth MMA Championship 9 concludes in Dubai
Fujairah Dressage Championship kicks off tomorrow
Shakhboot bin Nahyan meets President of South Africa
More Stories From World
-
Football: German Bundesliga table5 minutes ago
-
Football: German Bundesliga table5 minutes ago
-
Football: Spanish La Liga results - 2nd update5 minutes ago
-
Football: English Premier League table25 minutes ago
-
Football: German Bundesliga results - collated25 minutes ago
-
RugbyU: English Premiership results35 minutes ago
-
RugbyU: English Premiership table35 minutes ago
-
Football: English Premier League results - collated1 hour ago
-
Football: German Bundesliga results1 hour ago
-
Football: Scottish Premiership results1 hour ago
-
Football: Scottish Premiership table2 hours ago
-
Football: Italian Serie A results2 hours ago