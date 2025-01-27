Football: Spanish La Liga Results - 2nd Update
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 27, 2025 | 02:20 AM
Madrid, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jan, 2025) Spanish La Liga results on Sunday:
Rayo Vallecano 2 (Nteka 80, 83) Girona 1 (Gil 58)
Real Sociedad 0 Getafe 3 (Uche 72, Perez 74, 85)
Athletic Bilbao 0 Leganes 0
Later Sunday (all times GMT)
Barcelona v Valencia (2000)
Monday
Alaves v Celta Vigo (2000)
Played Saturday
Mallorca 0 Real Betis 1 (Bakambu 90+6)
Atletico Madrid 1 (Lino 58) Villarreal 1 (Moreno 29-pen)
Sevilla 1 (Bade 61) Espanyol 1 (Kumbulla 15)
Valladolid 0 Real Madrid 3 (Mbappe 30, 57, 90+1-pen)
Played Friday
Las Palmas 1 (Januzaj 90+8) Osasuna 1 (Oroz 53)
Recent Stories
Arab Parliament rejects any calls for displacement of Palestinian people
Egypt categorically rejects any displacement of Palestinians from their land
Emir of Kuwait receives UAE Accountability Authority President
UAE President receives Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah
Arab Parliament condemns attack on Saudi Hospital in El Fasher
Arab League condemns attack on Saudi Hospital in El Fasher
Second Al Dhaid Agriculture Exhibition concludes
Iraq, Türkiye discuss bilateral relations, regional developments
Dubai Youth Forum to open on January 28 at Mohammed Bin Rashid Library
15 killed, 83 injured by Israeli forces in Southern Lebanon
Arab Health 2025 to begin tomorrow with over 3,800 exhibitors
Iranian Foreign Minister discusses mutual Issues with Afghan officials
More Stories From World
-
Football: Spanish La Liga results - 2nd update2 minutes ago
-
Football: English Premier League results -- collated2 minutes ago
-
Football: English Premier League table2 minutes ago
-
Bus crash in southern Bolivia leaves 19 dead13 minutes ago
-
Trump border czar defends school, church raids as agencies target Chicago32 minutes ago
-
Lukashenko extends three-decade Belarus rule, West denounces vote42 minutes ago
-
DR Congo urges UN to punish Rwanda for 'declaration of war'42 minutes ago
-
Football: Italian Serie A table52 minutes ago
-
Inter thump Lecce to stay in touch with Serie A leaders Napoli1 hour ago
-
Pakistan urges effective UNSC action to end crisis in DR Congo; address root causes1 hour ago
-
Hoffenheim snatch last-gasp draw against Frankfurt2 hours ago
-
Football: Italian Serie A results - 2nd update2 hours ago