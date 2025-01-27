Open Menu

Football: Spanish La Liga Results - 2nd Update

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 27, 2025 | 02:20 AM

Madrid, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jan, 2025) Spanish La Liga results on Sunday:

Rayo Vallecano 2 (Nteka 80, 83) Girona 1 (Gil 58)

Real Sociedad 0 Getafe 3 (Uche 72, Perez 74, 85)

Athletic Bilbao 0 Leganes 0

Later Sunday (all times GMT)

Barcelona v Valencia (2000)

Monday

Alaves v Celta Vigo (2000)

Played Saturday

Mallorca 0 Real Betis 1 (Bakambu 90+6)

Atletico Madrid 1 (Lino 58) Villarreal 1 (Moreno 29-pen)

Sevilla 1 (Bade 61) Espanyol 1 (Kumbulla 15)

Valladolid 0 Real Madrid 3 (Mbappe 30, 57, 90+1-pen)

Played Friday

Las Palmas 1 (Januzaj 90+8) Osasuna 1 (Oroz 53)

