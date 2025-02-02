Open Menu

Football: Spanish La Liga Results - 2nd Update

Umer Jamshaid Published February 02, 2025 | 01:40 AM

Football: Spanish La Liga results - 2nd update

Madrid, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Feb, 2025) Spanish La Liga results on Saturday:

Getafe 0 Sevilla 0

Villarreal 5 (Perez 42, Gueye 64, Comesana 70, Barry 86, Suarez 90+1) Valladolid 1 (Amallah 90+4)

Atletico Madrid 2 (Lino 26, Griezmann 90+3) Mallorca 0

Later Saturday (GMT)

Espanyol v Real Madrid (2000)

Sunday

Barcelona v Alaves (1300), Valencia v Celta Vigo (1515), Osasuna v Real Sociedad (1730), Real Betis v Athletic Bilbao (2000)

Monday

Girona v Las Palmas (2000)

Played Friday

Leganes 0 Rayo Vallecano 1 (Ciss 78)

Recent Stories

World-famous wellness experts Wim Hof, Amy Cuddy i ..

World-famous wellness experts Wim Hof, Amy Cuddy inspire entrepreneurs at SEF 20 ..

1 hour ago
 Mubadala Abu Dhabi Open: Draw pits Ons Jabeur agai ..

Mubadala Abu Dhabi Open: Draw pits Ons Jabeur against Jelena Ostapenko, as Emma ..

2 hours ago
 Sharjah Entrepreneurship Festival 2025 hosts empow ..

Sharjah Entrepreneurship Festival 2025 hosts empowering workshops for entreprene ..

3 hours ago
 Tahnoon bin Zayed issues resolution to reconstitut ..

Tahnoon bin Zayed issues resolution to reconstitute Board of Trustees of Mohamed ..

3 hours ago
 UAE, Indonesia review consolidating cooperation ac ..

UAE, Indonesia review consolidating cooperation across various fields

3 hours ago
 ‘Bil Emirati’ Strand champions local literary ..

‘Bil Emirati’ Strand champions local literary talent

3 hours ago
Mansour bin Zayed visits Ali bin Saeed bin Salem A ..

Mansour bin Zayed visits Ali bin Saeed bin Salem Al Ketbi at his home in Al Ain

4 hours ago
 Mohammed Al Sharqi issues decision establishing Fu ..

Mohammed Al Sharqi issues decision establishing Fujairah Philharmonic Orchestra

4 hours ago
 Ministerial meeting in Cairo affirms support for G ..

Ministerial meeting in Cairo affirms support for Gaza ceasefire, reconstruction

4 hours ago
 Dragon Oil achieves success in exploration drillin ..

Dragon Oil achieves success in exploration drilling at East Crystal Well in Gulf ..

5 hours ago
 UAE hosts seminar on 'European Union Sanctions and ..

UAE hosts seminar on 'European Union Sanctions and Enhancing Cooperation to Stre ..

5 hours ago
 Rain of varying intensity expected Sunday

Rain of varying intensity expected Sunday

5 hours ago

More Stories From World