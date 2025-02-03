Football: Spanish La Liga Results - 2nd Update
Muhammad Irfan Published February 03, 2025 | 01:50 AM
Madrid, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Feb, 2025) Spanish La Liga results on Sunday:
Barcelona 1 (Lewandowski 61) Alaves 0
Valencia 2 (Rioja 44, Guerra 68) Celta Vigo 1 (Duran 65)
Osasuna 2 (Budimir 34, 74) Real Sociedad 1 (Oskarsson 90+4)
Later Sunday (all times GMT)
Real Betis v Athletic Bilbao (2000)
Monday
Girona v Las Palmas (2000)
Played Saturday
Getafe 0 Sevilla 0
Villarreal 5 (Perez 42, Gueye 64, Comesana 70, Barry 86, Suarez 90+1) Valladolid 1 (Amallah 90+4)
Atletico Madrid 2 (Lino 26, Griezmann 90+3) Mallorca 0
Espanyol 1 (Romero 85) Real Madrid 0
Played Friday
Leganes 0 Rayo Vallecano 1 (Ciss 78)
