Football: Spanish La Liga Results - 2nd Update
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 09, 2025 | 01:30 AM
Madrid, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Feb, 2025) Spanish La Liga results on Saturday:
Celta Vigo 3 (Beltran 63, Rodriguez 65, Swedberg 87) Real Betis 2 (Antony 10, Llorente 22)
Athletic Bilbao 3 (Sancet 42-pen, 45+1, 79) Girona 0
Las Palmas 1 (Fuster 84) Villarreal 2 (Baena 53, Perez 66)
Later Saturday (time GMT)
Real Madrid v Atletico Madrid (2000)
Sunday
Alaves v Getafe (1300), Valencia v Leganes (1515), Real Sociedad v Espanyol (1730), Sevilla v Barcelona (2000)
Monday
Real Mallorca v Osasuna (2000)
Played Friday
Rayo Vallecano 1 (Alvaro Garcia 71) Real Valladolid 0
