Football: Spanish La Liga results - 2nd update

Faizan Hashmi Published February 10, 2025 | 02:00 AM

Madrid, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Feb, 2025) Spanish La Liga results on Sunday:

Alaves 0 Getafe 1 (Arambarri 44-pen)

Valencia 2 (Mosquera 30, Diakhaby 41) Leganes 0

Real Sociedad 2 (Becker 1, Mendez 84) Espanyol 1 (Puado 53-pen)

Later Sunday (GMT)

Sevilla v Barcelona (2000)

Playing Monday

Real Mallorca v Osasuna (2000)

Played Saturday

Celta Vigo 3 (Beltran 63, Rodriguez 65, Swedberg 87) Real Betis 2 (Antony 10, Llorente 22)

Athletic Bilbao 3 (Sancet 42-pen, 45+1, 79) Girona 0

Las Palmas 1 (Fuster 84) Villarreal 2 (Baena 53, Perez 66)

Real Madrid 1 (Mbappe 50) Atletico Madrid 1 (Alvarez 35-pen)

Played Friday

Rayo Vallecano 1 (Alvaro Garcia 71) Real Valladolid 0

