Football: Spanish La Liga Results - 2nd Update
Faizan Hashmi Published February 10, 2025 | 02:00 AM
Madrid, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Feb, 2025) Spanish La Liga results on Sunday:
Alaves 0 Getafe 1 (Arambarri 44-pen)
Valencia 2 (Mosquera 30, Diakhaby 41) Leganes 0
Real Sociedad 2 (Becker 1, Mendez 84) Espanyol 1 (Puado 53-pen)
Later Sunday (GMT)
Sevilla v Barcelona (2000)
Playing Monday
Real Mallorca v Osasuna (2000)
Played Saturday
Celta Vigo 3 (Beltran 63, Rodriguez 65, Swedberg 87) Real Betis 2 (Antony 10, Llorente 22)
Athletic Bilbao 3 (Sancet 42-pen, 45+1, 79) Girona 0
Las Palmas 1 (Fuster 84) Villarreal 2 (Baena 53, Perez 66)
Real Madrid 1 (Mbappe 50) Atletico Madrid 1 (Alvarez 35-pen)
Played Friday
Rayo Vallecano 1 (Alvaro Garcia 71) Real Valladolid 0
