Football: Spanish La Liga Results - 2nd Update
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 24, 2025 | 02:10 AM
Madrid, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Feb, 2025) Spanish La Liga results on Sunday:
Athletic Bilbao 7 (Jauregizar 10, Nico Williams 35, 66, Sannadi 43, Sancet 45+2, Guruzeta 69, Inaki Williams 87) Valladolid 1 (Sylla 47)
Real Madrid 2 (Modric 41, Vinicius 83) Girona 0
Getafe 1 (Mayoral 82) Real Betis 2 (Isco 18, 77-pen)
Later Sunday (GMT)
Real Sociedad v Leganes (2000)
Monday
Sevilla v Mallorca (2000)
Played Saturday
Alaves 0 Espanyol 1 (Calero 86)
Rayo Vallecano 0 Villarreal 1 (Perez 66)
Valencia 0 Atletico Madrid 3 (Alvarez 12, 30, Correa 86)
Las Palmas 0 Barcelona 2 (Olmo 62, 90+5)
Played Friday
Celta Vigo 1 (Aspas 69-pen) Osasuna 0
