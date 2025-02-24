Open Menu

Football: Spanish La Liga Results - 2nd Update

Madrid, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Feb, 2025) Spanish La Liga results on Sunday:

Athletic Bilbao 7 (Jauregizar 10, Nico Williams 35, 66, Sannadi 43, Sancet 45+2, Guruzeta 69, Inaki Williams 87) Valladolid 1 (Sylla 47)

Real Madrid 2 (Modric 41, Vinicius 83) Girona 0

Getafe 1 (Mayoral 82) Real Betis 2 (Isco 18, 77-pen)

Later Sunday (GMT)

Real Sociedad v Leganes (2000)

Monday

Sevilla v Mallorca (2000)

Played Saturday

Alaves 0 Espanyol 1 (Calero 86)

Rayo Vallecano 0 Villarreal 1 (Perez 66)

Valencia 0 Atletico Madrid 3 (Alvarez 12, 30, Correa 86)

Las Palmas 0 Barcelona 2 (Olmo 62, 90+5)

Played Friday

Celta Vigo 1 (Aspas 69-pen) Osasuna 0

