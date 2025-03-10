Open Menu

Football: Spanish La Liga Results - 2nd Update

Umer Jamshaid Published March 10, 2025 | 01:10 AM

Madrid, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Mar, 2025) Spanish La Liga results on Sunday:

Getafe 2 (Arambarri 88, 90+2) Atletico Madrid 1 (Sorloth 75-pen)

Real Madrid 2 (Mbappe 30, Vinicius 34) Rayo Vallecano 1 (Diaz 45+2)

Athletic Bilbao 1 (Nico Williams 58) Real Mallorca 1 (Raillo 56)

Real Betis 1 (Llorente 65) Las Palmas 0

Later Sunday (GMT)

Real Sociedad v Sevilla (2000)

Monday

Espanyol v Girona (2000)

Played Saturday

Celta Vigo 2 (Mingueza 26, Gonzalez 45+1) Leganes 1 (Rosier 19)

Alaves 1 (Sanchez 11) Villarreal 0

Valencia 2 (Lopez 7, Sadiq 58) Valladolid 1 (Latasa 40)

Barcelona v Osasuna - postponed

More Stories From World