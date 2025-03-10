Football: Spanish La Liga Results - 2nd Update
Umer Jamshaid Published March 10, 2025 | 01:10 AM
Madrid, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Mar, 2025) Spanish La Liga results on Sunday:
Getafe 2 (Arambarri 88, 90+2) Atletico Madrid 1 (Sorloth 75-pen)
Real Madrid 2 (Mbappe 30, Vinicius 34) Rayo Vallecano 1 (Diaz 45+2)
Athletic Bilbao 1 (Nico Williams 58) Real Mallorca 1 (Raillo 56)
Real Betis 1 (Llorente 65) Las Palmas 0
Later Sunday (GMT)
Real Sociedad v Sevilla (2000)
Monday
Espanyol v Girona (2000)
Played Saturday
Celta Vigo 2 (Mingueza 26, Gonzalez 45+1) Leganes 1 (Rosier 19)
Alaves 1 (Sanchez 11) Villarreal 0
Valencia 2 (Lopez 7, Sadiq 58) Valladolid 1 (Latasa 40)
Barcelona v Osasuna - postponed
