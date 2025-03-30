Open Menu

Football: Spanish La Liga Results - 2nd Update

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 30, 2025 | 01:10 AM

Madrid, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Mar, 2025) Spanish La Liga results on Saturday:

Real Sociedad 2 (Oyarzbal 23, Gomez 68) Valladolid 1 (Latasa 90+4)

Espanyol 1 (Puado 71-pen) Atletico Madrid 1 (Azpilicueta 38)

Alaves 0 Rayo Vallecano 2 (Ciss 2, Diaz 58)

Playing later (GMT)

Real Madrid v Leganes (2000)

Sunday

Getafe v Villarreal (1200), Barcelona v Girona (1415), Valencia v Mallorca, Athletic Bilbao v Osasuna (both 1630), Real Betis v Sevilla (1900)

Monday

Celta Vigo v Las Palmas (1900)

