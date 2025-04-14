Football: Spanish La Liga Results - 2nd Update
Umer Jamshaid Published April 14, 2025 | 01:10 AM
Madrid, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Apr, 2025) Spanish La Liga results on Sunday:
Osasuna 2 (Budimir 38, Ibanez 79) Girona 1 (Asprilla 90+6)
Alaves 0 Real Madrid 1 (Camavinga 34)
Real Betis 1 (Ruibal 3) Villarreal 2 (Barry 26, Perez 48)
Playing later (1900 GMT)
Athletic Bilbao v Rayo Vallecano
Monday
Atletico Madrid v Valladolid
Played Saturday
Real Sociedad 0 Real Mallorca 2 (Larin 20, Darder 47)
Getafe 1 (Alderete 19) Las Palmas 3 (Silva 53, 74, McBurnie 61)
Celta Vigo 0 Espanyol 2 (Fernandez 28, 63)
Leganes 0 Barcelona 1 (Saenz 48-og)
Played Friday
Valencia 1 (Guerra 45+4) Sevilla 0
