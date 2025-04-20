Football: Spanish La Liga results - 2nd update

Open Menu

Umer Jamshaid Published April 20, 2025 | 12:30 AM

Barcelona, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Apr, 2025) Spanish La Liga results on Saturday:

Rayo Vallecano 1 (Tarrega 45-og) Valencia 1 (Sadiq 75)

Barcelona 4 (Torres 12, Olmo 64, Raphinha 68, 90+8-pen) Celta Vigo 3 (Iglesias 15, 52, 62)

Mallorca 0 Leganes 0

Later Saturday (all times GMT)

Las Palmas v Atletico Madrid (1900)

Sunday

Valladolid v Osasuna (1200), Villarreal v Real Sociedad (1415), Sevilla v Alaves (1630), Real Madrid v Athletic Bilbao (1900)

Monday

Girona v Real Betis (1900)

Played Friday

Espanyol 1 (Kumbulla 39) Getafe 0

