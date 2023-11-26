Open Menu

Football: Spanish La Liga Results - Collated

Sumaira FH Published November 26, 2023 | 10:40 AM

Barcelona, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Nov, 2023) Spanish La Liga results on Saturday:

Rayo Vallecano 1 (Lopez 39) Barcelona 1 (Lejeune 82-og)

Valencia 0 Celta Vigo 0

Getafe 2 (Greenwood 33, Mayoral 45) Almeria 1 (Ramazani 7)

Atletico Madrid 1 (Griezmann 64) Real Mallorca 0

Playing Sunday (times GMT)

Villarreal v Osasuna (1400), Real Sociedad v Sevilla (1515), Cadiz v Real Madrid (1730), Real Betis v Las Palmas (2000)

Monday

Girona v Athletic Bilbao (2000)

Played Friday

Alaves 3 (Torrente 11-og, Rebbach 38, Omorodion 55) Granada 1 (Uzuni 86-pen)

