Football: Spanish La Liga Results - Collated
Sumaira FH Published November 26, 2023 | 10:40 AM
Barcelona, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Nov, 2023) Spanish La Liga results on Saturday:
Rayo Vallecano 1 (Lopez 39) Barcelona 1 (Lejeune 82-og)
Valencia 0 Celta Vigo 0
Getafe 2 (Greenwood 33, Mayoral 45) Almeria 1 (Ramazani 7)
Atletico Madrid 1 (Griezmann 64) Real Mallorca 0
Playing Sunday (times GMT)
Villarreal v Osasuna (1400), Real Sociedad v Sevilla (1515), Cadiz v Real Madrid (1730), Real Betis v Las Palmas (2000)
Monday
Girona v Athletic Bilbao (2000)
Played Friday
Alaves 3 (Torrente 11-og, Rebbach 38, Omorodion 55) Granada 1 (Uzuni 86-pen)
afp