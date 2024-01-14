Open Menu

Football: Spanish La Liga Results - Collated

Umer Jamshaid Published January 14, 2024 | 11:40 AM

Madrid, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jan, 2024) Spanish La Liga results on Saturday:

Las Palmas 3 (Kirian 8, 63, Herzog 51) Villarreal 0

Mallorca 1 (Larin 43) Celta Vigo 1 (Aspas 10)

Athletic Bilbao 2 (Berenguer 30, 42) Real Sociedad 1 (Oyarzabal 88)

Real Betis 1 (Isco 76) Granada 0

Sunday (times GMT)

Almeria v Girona (1300), Cadiz v Valencia (1515)

Played Friday

Sevilla 2 (Mir 70, Ocampos 82-pen) Alaves 3 (Tenaglia 26, Kike 40, Duarte 90)

