Football: Spanish La Liga Results - Collated

Umer Jamshaid Published January 28, 2024 | 12:40 PM

Barcelona, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jan, 2024) Spanish La Liga results on Saturday:

Real Sociedad 0 Rayo Vallecano 0

Las Palmas 1 (Munoz 53) Real Madrid 2 (Vinicius 65, Tchouameni 84)

Barcelona 3 (Gundogan 60, Pedri 68, Bailly 71-og) Villarreal 5 (Moreno 41, Akhomach 54, Guedes 84, Sorloth 90+9, Morales 90+12)

Mallorca 0 Real Betis 1 (Altimira 45+1)

Playing Sunday (all times GMT)

Celta Vigo v Girona (1300), Cadiz v Athletic Bilbao (1515), Sevilla v Osasuna (1730), Atletico Madrid v Valencia (2000)

Playing Monday

Getafe v Granada (2000)

Played Friday

Almeria 0 Alaves 3 (Omorodion 10, 88, Rioja 52-pen)

