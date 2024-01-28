Football: Spanish La Liga Results - Collated
Umer Jamshaid Published January 28, 2024 | 12:40 PM
Barcelona, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jan, 2024) Spanish La Liga results on Saturday:
Real Sociedad 0 Rayo Vallecano 0
Las Palmas 1 (Munoz 53) Real Madrid 2 (Vinicius 65, Tchouameni 84)
Barcelona 3 (Gundogan 60, Pedri 68, Bailly 71-og) Villarreal 5 (Moreno 41, Akhomach 54, Guedes 84, Sorloth 90+9, Morales 90+12)
Mallorca 0 Real Betis 1 (Altimira 45+1)
Playing Sunday (all times GMT)
Celta Vigo v Girona (1300), Cadiz v Athletic Bilbao (1515), Sevilla v Osasuna (1730), Atletico Madrid v Valencia (2000)
Playing Monday
Getafe v Granada (2000)
Played Friday
Almeria 0 Alaves 3 (Omorodion 10, 88, Rioja 52-pen)
afp
