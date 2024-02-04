Football: Spanish La Liga Results - Collated
Umer Jamshaid Published February 04, 2024 | 09:50 AM
Barcelona, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Feb, 2024) Spanish La Liga results on Saturday:
Valencia 2 (Duro 14, Yaremchuk 23) Almeria 1 (Arribas 50)
Granada 1 (Mendez 43) Las Palmas 1 (Pejino 68)
Alaves 1 (Omorodion 51) Barcelona (Lewandowski 22, Gundogan 49, Roque 63)
Girona 0 Real Sociedad 0
Villarreal v Cadiz (1300), Osasuna v Celta Vigo (1515), Real Betis v Getafe (1730), Real Madrid v Atletico Madrid (2000)
Monday
Rayo Vallecano v Sevilla (2000)
Played Friday
Athletic Bilbao 4 (Berchiche 3, 16, Guruzeta 63, Muniain 89) Mallorca 0
afp
