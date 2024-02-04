Open Menu

Football: Spanish La Liga Results - Collated

Umer Jamshaid Published February 04, 2024 | 09:50 AM

Football: Spanish La Liga results - collated

Barcelona, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Feb, 2024) Spanish La Liga results on Saturday:

Valencia 2 (Duro 14, Yaremchuk 23) Almeria 1 (Arribas 50)

Granada 1 (Mendez 43) Las Palmas 1 (Pejino 68)

Alaves 1 (Omorodion 51) Barcelona (Lewandowski 22, Gundogan 49, Roque 63)

Girona 0 Real Sociedad 0

Sunday (all times GMT)

Villarreal v Cadiz (1300), Osasuna v Celta Vigo (1515), Real Betis v Getafe (1730), Real Madrid v Atletico Madrid (2000)

Monday

Rayo Vallecano v Sevilla (2000)

Played Friday

Athletic Bilbao 4 (Berchiche 3, 16, Guruzeta 63, Muniain 89) Mallorca 0

afp

Related Topics

Granada Cadiz Almeria Bilbao Las Palmas Valencia Barcelona Sunday All Real Madrid Atletico Madrid Sevilla Celta

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 4 February 2024

34 minutes ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 04 February 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 04 February 2024

57 minutes ago
 JI to end usury system after coming to power: Sira ..

JI to end usury system after coming to power: Siraj

10 hours ago
 Seoul summons Russian ambassador over comments on ..

Seoul summons Russian ambassador over comments on North Korea

10 hours ago
 Golf: Bahrain Championship scores

Golf: Bahrain Championship scores

10 hours ago
 Political rivals poses challenge to Aftab Sherpao, ..

Political rivals poses challenge to Aftab Sherpao, Aimal Wali in Charsadda

10 hours ago
Jaiswal's 209, Bumrah's six wickets put India on t ..

Jaiswal's 209, Bumrah's six wickets put India on top in England Test

10 hours ago
 Drone attack sets Russian refinery ablaze: governo ..

Drone attack sets Russian refinery ablaze: governor

10 hours ago
 Police finalizes security plan for election

Police finalizes security plan for election

10 hours ago
 Former Minister said Bilawal is future of Pakistan

Former Minister said Bilawal is future of Pakistan

10 hours ago
 PPP Chairman to address public meeting in Hyderaba ..

PPP Chairman to address public meeting in Hyderabad

10 hours ago
 CM inaugurates development projects in Sahiwal, Pa ..

CM inaugurates development projects in Sahiwal, Pakpattan

10 hours ago

More Stories From World