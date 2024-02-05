Football: Spanish La Liga results - collated

Open Menu

Published February 05, 2024

Barcelona, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Feb, 2024) Spanish La Liga results on Sunday:

Villarreal 0 Cadiz 0

Osasuna 0 Celta Vigo 3 (Larsen 24, De la Torre 25, Douvikas 90)

Real Betis 1 (Isco 35-pen) Getafe 1 (Greenwood 8-pen)

Real Madrid 1 (Diaz 20) Atletico Madrid 1 (Llorente 90+3)

Playing Monday (GMT)

Rayo Vallecano v Sevilla (2000)

Played Saturday

Valencia 2 (Duro 14, Yaremchuk 23) Almeria 1 (Arribas 50)

Granada 1 (Mendez 43) Las Palmas 1 (Pejino 68)

Alaves 1 (Omorodion 51) Barcelona 3 (Lewandowski 22, Gundogan 49, Roque 63)

Girona 0 Real Sociedad 0

Friday

Athletic Bilbao 4 (Berchiche 3, 16, Guruzeta 63, Muniain 89) Mallorca 0

