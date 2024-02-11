Football: Spanish La Liga Results - Collated
Umer Jamshaid Published February 11, 2024 | 10:00 AM
Barcelona, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Feb, 2024) Spanish La Liga results on Saturday:
Alaves 1 (Omorodion 25) Villarreal 1 (Cuenca 42)
Real Sociedad 0 Osasuna 1 (Budimir 49)
Real Madrid 4 (Vinicius 6, Bellingham 35, 54, Rodrygo 61) Girona 0
Las Palmas 2 (Suarez 89, Marc Cardona 90+5) Valencia 0
Playing Sunday (all times GMT)
Getafe v Celta Vigo (1300), Mallorca v Rayo Vallecano (1515), Sevilla v Atletico Madrid (1730), Barcelona v Granada (2000)
Monday
Almeria v Athletic Bilbao (2000)
Played Friday
Cadiz 0 Real Betis 2 (Willian Jose 6, Fornals 46)
