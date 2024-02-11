Open Menu

Football: Spanish La Liga Results - Collated

Umer Jamshaid Published February 11, 2024 | 10:00 AM

Football: Spanish La Liga results - collated

Barcelona, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Feb, 2024) Spanish La Liga results on Saturday:

Alaves 1 (Omorodion 25) Villarreal 1 (Cuenca 42)

Real Sociedad 0 Osasuna 1 (Budimir 49)

Real Madrid 4 (Vinicius 6, Bellingham 35, 54, Rodrygo 61) Girona 0

Las Palmas 2 (Suarez 89, Marc Cardona 90+5) Valencia 0

Playing Sunday (all times GMT)

Getafe v Celta Vigo (1300), Mallorca v Rayo Vallecano (1515), Sevilla v Atletico Madrid (1730), Barcelona v Granada (2000)

Monday

Almeria v Athletic Bilbao (2000)

Played Friday

Cadiz 0 Real Betis 2 (Willian Jose 6, Fornals 46)

