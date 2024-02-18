Open Menu

Football: Spanish La Liga Results - Collated

Sumaira FH Published February 18, 2024 | 09:00 AM

Madrid, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Feb, 2024) Spanish La Liga results on Saturday:

Atletico Madrid 5 (Llorente 15, 20, Correa 47, 62, Depay 87) Las Palmas 0

Osasuna 2 (Budimir 63, 90+1) Cadiz 0

Celta Vigo 1 (Aspas 47) Barcelona 2 (Lewandowski 45, 90+7)

Valencia 0 Sevilla 0

Playing Sunday (all times GMT)

Rayo Vallecano v Real Madrid (1300), Granada v Almeria (1515), Real Mallorca v Real Sociedad (1730), Real Betis v Alaves (2000)

Playing Monday

Athletic Bilbao v Girona (2000)

Played Friday

Villarreal 1 (Moreno 56) Getafe 1 (Maksimovic 24)

