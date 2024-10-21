Open Menu

Football: Spanish La Liga Results - Collated

Faizan Hashmi Published October 21, 2024 | 02:20 AM

Barcelona, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Oct, 2024) Spanish La Liga results on Sunday:

Mallorca 1 (Muriqi 75) Rayo Vallecano 0

Atletico Madrid 3 (Sorloth 69, 90+9, Griezmann 81) Leganes 1 (Neyou 34)

Villarreal 1 (Comesana 44) Getafe 1 (Arambarri 87-pen)

Barcelona 5 (Lewandowski 24-pen, 39, Pedri 28, Torre 82, 88) Sevilla 1 (Idumbo 87)

Monday (GMT)

Valencia v Las Palmas (1900)

Played Saturday

Athletic Bilbao 4 (Vivian 6, I.

Williams 28, 30, Berenguer 55) Espanyol 1 (Tejero 90+2)

Osasuna 1 (Torro 59) Real Betis 2 (Roque 7, Avila 73)

Girona 0 Real Sociedad 1 (Oyarzabal 44)

Celta Vigo 1 (Swedberg 51) Real Madrid 2 (Mbappe 20, Vinicius 66)

Friday

Alaves 2 (Martinez 6, Garcia 90+7) Valladolid 3 (Sylla 17-pen, Amallah 72-pen, Tuhami 76)

