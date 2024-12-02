Football: Spanish La Liga Results - Collated
Umer Jamshaid Published December 02, 2024 | 11:00 AM
Barcelona, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Dec, 2024) Spanish La Liga results on Sunday:
Villarreal 2 (Barry 23, Baena 46) Girona 2 (Van de Beek 66, Krejci 90+7)
Real Madrid 2 (Bellingham 30-pen, Mbappe 38) Getafe 0
Rayo Vallecano 1 (Nteka 14) Athletic Bilbao 2 (Sancet 65, 78)
Real Sociedad 2 (Llorente 14-og, Oyarzabal 31-pen) Real Betis 0
Playing Monday (GMT)
Sevilla v Osasuna (2000)
Played Saturday
Barcelona 1 (Raphinha 61) Las Palmas 2 (Ramirez 49, Silva 67)
Alaves 1 (Vicente 87) Leganes 1 (Rodriguez 67)
Espanyol 3 (Cardona 40, Cabrera 53, Cheddira 87) Celta Vigo 1 (Aspas 83-pen)
Real Valladolid 0 Atletico Madrid 5 (Lenglet 26, Alvarez 35, De Paul 37, Griezmann 52, Sorloth 90+2)
Friday
Mallorca 2 (Larin 45+3, Prats 81) Valencia 1 (Rioja 32-pen)
