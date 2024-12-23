Open Menu

Football: Spanish La Liga Results - Collated

Faizan Hashmi Published December 23, 2024 | 08:30 AM

Football: Spanish La Liga results - collated

Madrid, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Dec, 2024) Spanish La Liga results on Sunday:

Valencia 2 (Rioja 70-pen, Gomez 90+8) Alaves 2 (Martin 7, Jordan 88-pen)

Real Madrid 4 (Mbappe 10, Valverde 20, Rodrygo 34, Diaz 53) Sevilla 2 (Romero 35, Lukebakio 85)

Las Palmas 1 (Ramirez 67) Espanyol 0

Leganes 2 (Cisse 6, Raba 33-pen) Villarreal 5 (Barry 16, 45+2-pen, 65, Moreno 90+2-pen, Cabanes 90+8)

Real Betis 1 (Isco 37-pen) Rayo Vallecano 1 (Palazon 51)

Played Saturday

Getafe 0 Mallorca 1 (Larin 53-pen)

Celta Vigo 2 (Duran 40, 45+1) Real Sociedad 0

Osasuna 1 (Torro 25) Athletic Bilbao 2 (Guruzeta 31, Berenguer 74)

Barcelona 1 (Pedri 30) Atletico Madrid 2 (De Paul 60, Sorloth 90+6)

Played Friday

Girona 3 (David Lopez 31, Abel Ruiz 39, Danjuma 81) Real Valladolid 0

afp

Related Topics

Raba Valladolid David Bilbao Las Palmas Valencia Barcelona Sunday Real Madrid Atletico Madrid Sevilla Espanyol Celta

Recent Stories

Unstable weather conditions expected across UAE un ..

Unstable weather conditions expected across UAE until Thursday

7 hours ago
 Iraq, Oman Sign two MoUs to strengthen cooperation

Iraq, Oman Sign two MoUs to strengthen cooperation

9 hours ago
 Expo Centre Sharjah sets record with 80 exhibition ..

Expo Centre Sharjah sets record with 80 exhibitions, 3 million visitors in 2024

11 hours ago
 Hamdan bin Mohammed approves formation of Board of ..

Hamdan bin Mohammed approves formation of Board of Directors of ‘Young Arab Le ..

11 hours ago
 IDEX and NAVDEX 2025 launch on February 17 under U ..

IDEX and NAVDEX 2025 launch on February 17 under UAE President's patronage

11 hours ago
 Emir of Kuwait, Indian PM discuss latest regional, ..

Emir of Kuwait, Indian PM discuss latest regional, international developments

12 hours ago
1 Billion Followers Summit shortlists 10 candidate ..

1 Billion Followers Summit shortlists 10 candidates for its largest, most valuab ..

13 hours ago
 Ajman Tourism unveils two Emirati-crafted tourism ..

Ajman Tourism unveils two Emirati-crafted tourism experiences

14 hours ago
 'Economic Content Creators’ programme caps first ..

'Economic Content Creators’ programme caps first week

14 hours ago
 UAE, Belarus Presidents discuss bilateral relation ..

UAE, Belarus Presidents discuss bilateral relations

15 hours ago
 Sharjah Department of Human Resources announces Ne ..

Sharjah Department of Human Resources announces New Year's holiday

16 hours ago
 UAE Juniors Team wins silver at Juniors Asian Pade ..

UAE Juniors Team wins silver at Juniors Asian Padel Championship

16 hours ago

More Stories From World