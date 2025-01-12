Football: Spanish La Liga Results - Collated
Faizan Hashmi Published January 12, 2025 | 12:40 PM
Madrid, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jan, 2025) Spanish La Liga results on Saturday:
Alaves 0 Girona 1 (Solis 90+1)
Real Valladolid 1 (Perez 58) Real Betis 0
Espanyol 1 (Cabrera 2) Leganes 1 (Cisse 14)
Sevilla 1 (Pedrosa 90+3) Valencia 1 (Rioja 61)
Sunday (times GMT)
Las Palmas v Getafe (1300), Atletico Madrid v Osasuna (1515)
Monday
Real Sociedad v Villarreal (2000)
Played Friday
Rayo Vallecano 2 (Embarba 5, De Frutos 63) Celta Vigo 1 (Iglesias 26)
afp
Recent Stories
Sierra Leone confirms first Mpox case
Indonesia's Mount Ibu erupts, spews hot lava
Los Angeles wildfire death toll rises to 16
Tram collision in France’s Strasbourg injures 50
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 12 January 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 12 January 2025
1 Billion Followers Summit: UAE aims to lead global creator economy
India to ease work permits for foreigners investing in food, beverage industries
American Writer Tucker Carlson: 'I have never met a leader as wise, humble as Mo ..
Naguib Sawiris: Approachability, fast decision-making key to building successful ..
Zack King: Success in content creation magical journey demanding efforts, learni ..
Mohammed bin Rashid attends graduation of over 300 content creators, experts in ..
More Stories From World
-
Football: Spanish La Liga results - collated5 minutes ago
-
Croatia's populist president appears set for re-election15 minutes ago
-
Sahra Wagenknecht, Germany's combative 'left-wing conservative'35 minutes ago
-
Los Angeles fire evacuees face price gouging45 minutes ago
-
Zheng, Andreeva win as rain lashes Australian Open on day one55 minutes ago
-
Rabiot helps Marseille keep pressure on PSG1 hour ago
-
Football: CAF Champions League results1 hour ago
-
Tunisian rehab barge offers hope for vulnerable sea turtles1 hour ago
-
Seoul confirms Ukraine captured 2 North Korean soldiers2 hours ago
-
Football: Italian Serie A table2 hours ago
-
South Korea's Yoon will not attend first impeachment hearing2 hours ago
-
RugbyU: Champions Cup results - collated3 hours ago