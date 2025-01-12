Open Menu

Football: Spanish La Liga Results - Collated

Faizan Hashmi Published January 12, 2025 | 12:40 PM

Madrid, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jan, 2025) Spanish La Liga results on Saturday:

Alaves 0 Girona 1 (Solis 90+1)

Real Valladolid 1 (Perez 58) Real Betis 0

Espanyol 1 (Cabrera 2) Leganes 1 (Cisse 14)

Sevilla 1 (Pedrosa 90+3) Valencia 1 (Rioja 61)

Sunday (times GMT)

Las Palmas v Getafe (1300), Atletico Madrid v Osasuna (1515)

Monday

Real Sociedad v Villarreal (2000)

Played Friday

Rayo Vallecano 2 (Embarba 5, De Frutos 63) Celta Vigo 1 (Iglesias 26)

