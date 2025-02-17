Football: Spanish La Liga Results - Collated
Muhammad Irfan Published February 17, 2025 | 11:00 AM
Madrid, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Feb, 2025) Spanish La Liga results on Sunday:
Espanyol 1 (Fernandez 62) Athletic Bilbao 1 (Sancet 77)
Real Valladolid 0 Sevilla 4 (Juanlu Sanchez 5, 67, Isaac Romero 45+1, Lukebakio 84)
Mallorca 3 (Muriqi 7, 28, Dani Rodríguez 35) Las Palmas 1 (Bajcetic 62)
Real Betis 3 (Antony 51, Marc Roca 64, 69) Real Sociedad 0
Playing Monday
Barcelona v Rayo Vallecano (2000 GMT)
Played Saturday
Leganes 3 (Raba 10-pen, 37-pen, Munir 88) Alaves 3 (Garcia 25, Jordan 50-pen, 68)
Osasuna 1 (Budimir 58-pen) Real Madrid 1 (Mbappe 15)
Atletico Madrid 1 (Sorloth 81) Celta Vigo 1 (Aspas 68-pen)
Villarreal 1 (Gueye 32) Valencia 1 (Sadiq 84)
Played Friday
Girona 1 (Herrera 54) Getafe 2 (Uche 3, Mayoral 62)
afp
Recent Stories
Japan's GDP grows annualised real 2.8% in October-December period
UAE leaders congratulate President of Kosovo on Independence Day
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 17 February 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 17 February 2025
Raducanu advances to second round after dominant debut at Dubai Duty Free Tennis ..
UN chief welcomes continued Gaza ceasefire, hostage release
UAE first Asian country to host FIFA Club World Cup 2025 Trophy Tour
EDGE unveils its most advanced line-up of all-domain defence & tech solutions at ..
Saif bin Zayed meets Libyan Interior Minister in Tunisia
Saif bin Zayed meets with Kuwaiti Minister of Defence in Tunisia
Saif bin Zayed meets Egyptian Interior Minister in Tunisia
Saif bin Zayed meets Bahraini Interior Minister in Tunisia
More Stories From World
-
Football: Spanish La Liga results - collated6 minutes ago
-
Russians risk reprisals to visit Navalny grave on death anniversary1 hour ago
-
RugbyU: French Top 14 table1 hour ago
-
Rights groups slam Australian plan to transfer criminals to Nauru1 hour ago
-
Tennis: ATP Delray Beach Open results1 hour ago
-
Football: Italian Serie A table1 hour ago
-
Football: French Ligue 1 table1 hour ago
-
Inter Milan denied Serie A top spot by rivals Juventus1 hour ago
-
Football: German Bundesliga table9 hours ago
-
Tennis: Argentina Open ATP result9 hours ago
-
Football: Italian Serie A results - 2nd update9 hours ago
-
Football: Italian Serie A table9 hours ago