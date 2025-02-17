Open Menu

Football: Spanish La Liga Results - Collated

Madrid, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Feb, 2025) Spanish La Liga results on Sunday:

Espanyol 1 (Fernandez 62) Athletic Bilbao 1 (Sancet 77)

Real Valladolid 0 Sevilla 4 (Juanlu Sanchez 5, 67, Isaac Romero 45+1, Lukebakio 84)

Mallorca 3 (Muriqi 7, 28, Dani Rodríguez 35) Las Palmas 1 (Bajcetic 62)

Real Betis 3 (Antony 51, Marc Roca 64, 69) Real Sociedad 0

Playing Monday

Barcelona v Rayo Vallecano (2000 GMT)

Played Saturday

Leganes 3 (Raba 10-pen, 37-pen, Munir 88) Alaves 3 (Garcia 25, Jordan 50-pen, 68)

Osasuna 1 (Budimir 58-pen) Real Madrid 1 (Mbappe 15)

Atletico Madrid 1 (Sorloth 81) Celta Vigo 1 (Aspas 68-pen)

Villarreal 1 (Gueye 32) Valencia 1 (Sadiq 84)

Played Friday

Girona 1 (Herrera 54) Getafe 2 (Uche 3, Mayoral 62)

