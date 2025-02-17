Football: Spanish La Liga Results - Collated
Sumaira FH Published February 17, 2025 | 01:30 PM
Madrid, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Feb, 2025) Spanish La Liga results on Sunday:
Espanyol 1 (Fernandez 62) Athletic Bilbao 1 (Sancet 77)
Real Valladolid 0 Sevilla 4 (Juanlu Sanchez 5, 67, Isaac Romero 45+1, Lukebakio 84)
Mallorca 3 (Muriqi 7, 28, Dani Rodríguez 35) Las Palmas 1 (Bajcetic 62)
Real Betis 3 (Antony 51, Marc Roca 64, 69) Real Sociedad 0
Playing Monday
Barcelona v Rayo Vallecano (2000 GMT)
Played Saturday
Leganes 3 (Raba 10-pen, 37-pen, Munir 88) Alaves 3 (Garcia 25, Jordan 50-pen, 68)
Osasuna 1 (Budimir 58-pen) Real Madrid 1 (Mbappe 15)
Atletico Madrid 1 (Sorloth 81) Celta Vigo 1 (Aspas 68-pen)
Villarreal 1 (Gueye 32) Valencia 1 (Sadiq 84)
Played Friday
Girona 1 (Herrera 54) Getafe 2 (Uche 3, Mayoral 62)
afp
Recent Stories
'Ajman Tourism' launches promotional tour in UK
IDEX and NAVDEX 2025 kicks off in Abu Dhabi
Japan's GDP grows annualised real 2.8% in October-December period
UAE leaders congratulate President of Kosovo on Independence Day
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 17 February 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 17 February 2025
Raducanu advances to second round after dominant debut at Dubai Duty Free Tennis ..
UN chief welcomes continued Gaza ceasefire, hostage release
UAE first Asian country to host FIFA Club World Cup 2025 Trophy Tour
EDGE unveils its most advanced line-up of all-domain defence & tech solutions at ..
Saif bin Zayed meets Libyan Interior Minister in Tunisia
Saif bin Zayed meets with Kuwaiti Minister of Defence in Tunisia
More Stories From World
-
Football: Spanish La Liga results - collated2 minutes ago
-
Arab Interior Ministers Council lauds Saudi support to Naif Arab University for Security Sciences41 minutes ago
-
Saudi Economy Minister discusses Cooperation with several counterparts42 minutes ago
-
Saudi, Egyptian Interior Ministers discuss ongoing security cooperation42 minutes ago
-
'Conclave' and 'Brutalist' share BAFTA honours51 minutes ago
-
S. Korea says DeepSeek removed from local app stores pending privacy review51 minutes ago
-
India capital shaken by 4.0-magnitude quake51 minutes ago
-
UK ready to send troops to Ukraine as European leaders to hold war talks51 minutes ago
-
UK PM says ready to send troops to Ukraine if needed51 minutes ago
-
Navalny's widow seeks to rally divided Russian opposition51 minutes ago
-
French surgeon's trial evokes comparisons with rapist Pelicot's case51 minutes ago
-
Russians risk reprisals to visit Navalny grave on death anniversary1 hour ago