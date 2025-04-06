Open Menu

Football: Spanish La Liga Results - Collated

Umer Jamshaid Published April 06, 2025 | 11:10 AM

Football: Spanish La Liga results - collated

Madrid, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Apr, 2025) Spanish La Liga results on Saturday:

Girona 0 Alaves 1 (Vicente 61)

Real Madrid 1 (Vinicius 50) Valencia 2 (Diakhaby 15, Duro 90+5)

Mallorca 1 (Valjent 17) Celta Vigo 2 (Alfon 53, Fer Lopez 72)

Barcelona 1 (Gavi 7) Real Betis 1 (Natan 17)

Playing Sunday

Las Palmas v Real Sociedad (1200), Sevilla v Atletico Madrid (1415), Valladolid v Getafe (1630), Villarreal v Athletic Bilbao (1900)

Played Friday:

Rayo Vallecano 0 Espanyol 4 (Cabrera 12, Fernandez 16, Puado 72-pen, Milla 90)

afp

