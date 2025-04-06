Football: Spanish La Liga Results - Collated
Umer Jamshaid Published April 06, 2025 | 11:10 AM
Madrid, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Apr, 2025) Spanish La Liga results on Saturday:
Girona 0 Alaves 1 (Vicente 61)
Real Madrid 1 (Vinicius 50) Valencia 2 (Diakhaby 15, Duro 90+5)
Mallorca 1 (Valjent 17) Celta Vigo 2 (Alfon 53, Fer Lopez 72)
Barcelona 1 (Gavi 7) Real Betis 1 (Natan 17)
Playing Sunday
Las Palmas v Real Sociedad (1200), Sevilla v Atletico Madrid (1415), Valladolid v Getafe (1630), Villarreal v Athletic Bilbao (1900)
Played Friday:
Rayo Vallecano 0 Espanyol 4 (Cabrera 12, Fernandez 16, Puado 72-pen, Milla 90)
afp
