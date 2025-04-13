Football: Spanish La Liga Results - Collated
April 13, 2025
Madrid, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Apr, 2025) Spanish La Liga results on Saturday:
Real Sociedad 0 Real Mallorca 2 (Larin 20, Darder 47)
Getafe 1 (Alderete 19) Las Palmas 3 (Silva 53, 74, McBurnie 61)
Celta Vigo 0 Espanyol 2 (Fernandez 28, 63)
Leganes 0 Barcelona 1 (Saenz 48-og)
Sunday (times GMT)
Osasuna v Girona (1200), Alaves v Real Madrid (1415), Real Betis v Villarreal (1630), Athletic Bilbao v Rayo Vallecano (1900)
Monday
Atletico Madrid v Valladolid (1900)
Played Friday
Valencia 1 (Guerra 45+4) Sevilla 0
afp
