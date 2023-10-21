Football: Spanish La Liga table

Barcelona, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Oct, 2023) Spanish La Liga table after Friday's match (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points):

Real Madrid 9 8 0 1 20 6 24

Girona 9 7 1 1 19 11 22

Barcelona 9 6 3 0 21 10 21

Atletico Madrid 8 6 1 1 20 8 19

---------------------------------

Athletic Bilbao 9 5 2 2 16 9 17

---------------------------------

Real Sociedad 9 4 3 2 17 12 15

---------------------------------

Rayo Vallecano 9 3 4 2 11 13 13

Real Betis 9 3 4 2 11 13 13

Osasuna 10 4 1 5 11 14 13

Valencia 9 3 2 4 10 11 11

Las Palmas 9 3 2 4 6 8 11

Getafe 9 2 4 3 12 15 10

Cadiz 9 2 3 4 8 12 9

Sevilla 8 2 2 4 13 12 8

Mallorca 9 1 5 3 12 15 8

Villarreal 9 2 2 5 11 15 8

Alaves 9 2 2 5 7 13 8

---------------------------------

Celta Vigo 9 1 3 5 10 15 6

Granada 10 1 3 5 15 25 6

Almeria 9 0 3 6 11 24 3

Note:

-- Top four qualify for Champions League; the team in fifth qualifies for the Europa League. The sixth-place team goes into the Europa Conference League play-offs