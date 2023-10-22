Football: Spanish La Liga table

Barcelona, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Oct, 2023) Spanish La Liga table after Saturday's matches (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points):

Real Madrid 10 8 1 1 21 7 25

Atletico Madrid 9 7 1 1 23 8 22

Girona 9 7 1 1 19 11 22

Barcelona 9 6 3 0 21 10 21

---------------------------------

Real Sociedad 10 5 3 2 18 12 18

---------------------------------

Athletic Bilbao 9 5 2 2 16 9 17

---------------------------------

Real Betis 10 3 5 2 12 14 14

Rayo Vallecano 9 3 4 2 11 13 13

Osasuna 10 4 1 5 11 14 13

Valencia 9 3 2 4 10 11 11

Las Palmas 9 3 2 4 6 8 11

Getafe 10 2 5 3 13 16 11

Sevilla 9 2 3 4 14 13 9

Cadiz 9 2 3 4 8 12 9

Mallorca 10 1 5 4 12 16 8

Villarreal 9 2 2 5 11 15 8

Alaves 9 2 2 5 7 13 8

---------------------------------

Celta Vigo 10 1 3 6 10 18 6

Granada 10 1 3 5 15 25 6

Almeria 9 0 3 6 11 24 3

Note:

-- Top four qualify for Champions League; team in fifth qualifies for the Europa League. The sixth-place team goes into the Europa Conference League play-offs