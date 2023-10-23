Football: Spanish La Liga Table
Sumaira FH Published October 23, 2023 | 08:10 AM
Barcelona, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Oct, 2023) Spanish La Liga table after Sunday's matches (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points):
Real Madrid 10 8 1 1 21 7 25
Girona 10 8 1 1 24 13 25
Barcelona 10 7 3 0 22 10 24
Atletico Madrid 9 7 1 1 23 8 22
---------------------------------
Real Sociedad 10 5 3 2 18 12 18
---------------------------------
Athletic Bilbao 10 5 2 3 16 10 17
---------------------------------
Rayo Vallecano 10 4 4 2 12 13 16
Real Betis 10 3 5 2 12 14 14
Osasuna 10 4 1 5 11 14 13
Valencia 9 3 2 4 10 11 11
Getafe 10 2 5 3 13 16 11
Las Palmas 10 3 2 5 6 9 11
Sevilla 9 2 3 4 14 13 9
Villarreal 10 2 3 5 12 16 9
Cadiz 9 2 3 4 8 12 9
Alaves 10 2 3 5 8 14 9
Mallorca 10 1 5 4 12 16 8
---------------------------------
Celta Vigo 10 1 3 6 10 18 6
Granada 10 1 3 5 15 25 6
Almeria 10 0 3 7 13 29 3
Note:
-- Top four qualify for Champions League; the team in fifth qualifies for the Europa League. The sixth-place team goes into the Europa Conference League play-offs.