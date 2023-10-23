Football: Spanish La Liga table

Barcelona, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Oct, 2023) Spanish La Liga table after Sunday's matches (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points):

Real Madrid 10 8 1 1 21 7 25

Girona 10 8 1 1 24 13 25

Barcelona 10 7 3 0 22 10 24

Atletico Madrid 9 7 1 1 23 8 22

---------------------------------

Real Sociedad 10 5 3 2 18 12 18

---------------------------------

Athletic Bilbao 10 5 2 3 16 10 17

---------------------------------

Rayo Vallecano 10 4 4 2 12 13 16

Real Betis 10 3 5 2 12 14 14

Osasuna 10 4 1 5 11 14 13

Valencia 9 3 2 4 10 11 11

Getafe 10 2 5 3 13 16 11

Las Palmas 10 3 2 5 6 9 11

Sevilla 9 2 3 4 14 13 9

Villarreal 10 2 3 5 12 16 9

Cadiz 9 2 3 4 8 12 9

Alaves 10 2 3 5 8 14 9

Mallorca 10 1 5 4 12 16 8

---------------------------------

Celta Vigo 10 1 3 6 10 18 6

Granada 10 1 3 5 15 25 6

Almeria 10 0 3 7 13 29 3

Note:

-- Top four qualify for Champions League; the team in fifth qualifies for the Europa League. The sixth-place team goes into the Europa Conference League play-offs.