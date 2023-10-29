Open Menu

Football: Spanish La Liga Table

Umer Jamshaid Published October 29, 2023 | 08:10 AM

Football: Spanish La Liga table

Barcelona, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Oct, 2023) Spanish La Liga table after Saturday's matches (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points):

Real Madrid 11 9 1 1 23 8 28

Girona 11 9 1 1 25 13 28

Barcelona 11 7 3 1 23 12 24

Atletico Madrid 9 7 1 1 23 8 22

---------------------------------

Real Sociedad 10 5 3 2 18 12 18

---------------------------------

Athletic Bilbao 10 5 2 3 16 10 17

---------------------------------

Rayo Vallecano 10 4 4 2 12 13 16

Valencia 10 4 2 4 12 11 14

Real Betis 10 3 5 2 12 14 14

Las Palmas 11 4 2 5 8 10 14

Osasuna 10 4 1 5 11 14 13

Getafe 11 2 6 3 13 16 12

Sevilla 10 2 4 4 16 15 10

Cadiz 11 2 4 5 10 16 10

Mallorca 11 1 6 4 12 16 9

Villarreal 10 2 3 5 12 16 9

Alaves 10 2 3 5 8 14 9

---------------------------------

Celta Vigo 11 1 3 7 10 19 6

Granada 10 1 3 5 15 25 6

Almeria 11 0 3 8 14 31 3

Note:

-- Top four qualify for Champions League; team in fifth qualifies for the Europa League. The sixth-place team goes into the Europa Conference League play-offs

Related Topics

Granada Cadiz Almeria Bilbao Las Palmas Valencia Barcelona Top Real Madrid Atletico Madrid Sevilla Celta

Recent Stories

Korea cruise to gold at World Amateur Team Champio ..

Korea cruise to gold at World Amateur Team Championship in Abu Dhabi Golf Club

7 hours ago
 Hamas working to free 8 Russo-Israeli hostages: ag ..

Hamas working to free 8 Russo-Israeli hostages: agencies

8 hours ago
 Chelsea slump again as Nketiah stars for five-star ..

Chelsea slump again as Nketiah stars for five-star Arsenal

8 hours ago
 Bellingham's stunning Real Madrid start 'not luck' ..

Bellingham's stunning Real Madrid start 'not luck': Modric

8 hours ago
 Tennis: ATP Basel results

Tennis: ATP Basel results

9 hours ago
 Tennis: ATP Vienna results

Tennis: ATP Vienna results

9 hours ago
Arsenal hat-trick hero Nketiah 'top level' for Art ..

Arsenal hat-trick hero Nketiah 'top level' for Arteta

9 hours ago
 Mohsin Naqvi pays surprise visit to Ghazi Road Sto ..

Mohsin Naqvi pays surprise visit to Ghazi Road Stop

9 hours ago
 RugbyU: English Premiership results

RugbyU: English Premiership results

9 hours ago
 CM takes notice of delay in registering 121 FIRs

CM takes notice of delay in registering 121 FIRs

9 hours ago
 Chelsea slump again as Nketiah stars for five-star ..

Chelsea slump again as Nketiah stars for five-star Arsenal

9 hours ago
 Football: English Championship table

Football: English Championship table

9 hours ago

More Stories From World