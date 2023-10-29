Football: Spanish La Liga Table
Barcelona, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Oct, 2023) Spanish La Liga table after Saturday's matches (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points):
Real Madrid 11 9 1 1 23 8 28
Girona 11 9 1 1 25 13 28
Barcelona 11 7 3 1 23 12 24
Atletico Madrid 9 7 1 1 23 8 22
Real Sociedad 10 5 3 2 18 12 18
Athletic Bilbao 10 5 2 3 16 10 17
Rayo Vallecano 10 4 4 2 12 13 16
Valencia 10 4 2 4 12 11 14
Real Betis 10 3 5 2 12 14 14
Las Palmas 11 4 2 5 8 10 14
Osasuna 10 4 1 5 11 14 13
Getafe 11 2 6 3 13 16 12
Sevilla 10 2 4 4 16 15 10
Cadiz 11 2 4 5 10 16 10
Mallorca 11 1 6 4 12 16 9
Villarreal 10 2 3 5 12 16 9
Alaves 10 2 3 5 8 14 9
Celta Vigo 11 1 3 7 10 19 6
Granada 10 1 3 5 15 25 6
Almeria 11 0 3 8 14 31 3
Note:
-- Top four qualify for Champions League; team in fifth qualifies for the Europa League. The sixth-place team goes into the Europa Conference League play-offs