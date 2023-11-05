Open Menu

Football: Spanish La Liga Table

Umer Jamshaid Published November 05, 2023

Football: Spanish La Liga table

Barcelona, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Nov, 2023) Spanish La Liga table after Saturday's first three matches (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points):

Girona 12 10 1 1 29 15 31

Real Madrid 11 9 1 1 23 8 28

Atletico Madrid 11 8 1 2 26 11 25

Barcelona 11 7 3 1 23 12 24

---------------------------------

Real Betis 12 5 5 2 16 15 20

---------------------------------

Real Sociedad 11 5 4 2 20 14 19

---------------------------------

Athletic Bilbao 11 5 3 3 18 12 18

Rayo Vallecano 11 4 5 2 14 15 17

Las Palmas 12 5 2 5 10 11 17

Valencia 11 4 3 4 14 13 15

Osasuna 12 4 1 7 14 20 13

Villarreal 11 3 3 5 15 18 12

Getafe 11 2 6 3 13 16 12

Sevilla 11 2 5 4 17 16 11

Cadiz 11 2 4 5 10 16 10

Mallorca 12 1 6 5 12 18 9

Alaves 11 2 3 6 9 15 9

---------------------------------

Celta Vigo 12 1 4 7 11 20 7

Granada 11 1 3 7 17 28 6

Almeria 11 0 3 8 14 31 3

Note:

-- Top four qualify for Champions League; team in fifth qualifies for the Europa League.

The sixth-place team goes into the Europa Conference League play-offs

-- Bottom three are relegated

