Football: Spanish La Liga table

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Barcelona, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Nov, 2023) Spanish La Liga table ahead of weekend matches (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points):

Girona 12 10 1 1 29 15 31

Real Madrid 12 9 2 1 23 8 29

Barcelona 12 8 3 1 24 12 27

Atletico Madrid 11 8 1 2 26 11 25

---------------------------------

Athletic Bilbao 12 6 3 3 21 14 21

---------------------------------

Real Betis 12 5 5 2 16 15 20

---------------------------------

Real Sociedad 12 5 4 3 20 15 19

Valencia 12 5 3 4 15 13 18

Rayo Vallecano 12 4 6 2 14 15 18

Las Palmas 12 5 2 5 10 11 17

Getafe 12 3 6 3 14 16 15

Osasuna 12 4 1 7 14 20 13

Villarreal 12 3 3 6 17 21 12

Alaves 12 3 3 6 10 16 12

Sevilla 11 2 5 4 17 16 11

Cadiz 12 2 4 6 10 17 10

Mallorca 12 1 6 5 12 18 9

---------------------------------

Celta Vigo 12 1 4 7 11 20 7

Granada 12 1 3 8 17 29 6

Almeria 12 0 3 9 14 32 3

Note:

-- Top four qualify for Champions League; team in fifth qualifies for the Europa League.

The sixth-place team goes into the Europa Conference League play-offs

-- Bottom three are relegated