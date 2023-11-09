Football: Spanish La Liga Table
Barcelona, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Nov, 2023) Spanish La Liga table ahead of weekend matches (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points):
Girona 12 10 1 1 29 15 31
Real Madrid 12 9 2 1 23 8 29
Barcelona 12 8 3 1 24 12 27
Atletico Madrid 11 8 1 2 26 11 25
---------------------------------
Athletic Bilbao 12 6 3 3 21 14 21
---------------------------------
Real Betis 12 5 5 2 16 15 20
---------------------------------
Real Sociedad 12 5 4 3 20 15 19
Valencia 12 5 3 4 15 13 18
Rayo Vallecano 12 4 6 2 14 15 18
Las Palmas 12 5 2 5 10 11 17
Getafe 12 3 6 3 14 16 15
Osasuna 12 4 1 7 14 20 13
Villarreal 12 3 3 6 17 21 12
Alaves 12 3 3 6 10 16 12
Sevilla 11 2 5 4 17 16 11
Cadiz 12 2 4 6 10 17 10
Mallorca 12 1 6 5 12 18 9
---------------------------------
Celta Vigo 12 1 4 7 11 20 7
Granada 12 1 3 8 17 29 6
Almeria 12 0 3 9 14 32 3
Note:
-- Top four qualify for Champions League; team in fifth qualifies for the Europa League.
The sixth-place team goes into the Europa Conference League play-offs
-- Bottom three are relegated