Football: Spanish La Liga table

Faizan Hashmi Published November 12, 2023 | 10:00 AM

Barcelona, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Nov, 2023) Spanish La Liga table after Saturday's matches (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points):

Girona 13 11 1 1 31 16 34

Real Madrid 13 10 2 1 28 9 32

Barcelona 12 8 3 1 24 12 27

Atletico Madrid 11 8 1 2 26 11 25

---------------------------------

Athletic Bilbao 13 7 3 3 25 17 24

---------------------------------

Real Sociedad 13 6 4 3 23 16 22

---------------------------------

Real Betis 12 5 5 2 16 15 20

Las Palmas 13 5 3 5 11 12 18

Valencia 13 5 3 5 16 18 18

Rayo Vallecano 13 4 6 3 15 17 18

Getafe 13 3 7 3 15 17 16

Osasuna 13 4 2 7 15 21 14

Villarreal 12 3 3 6 17 21 12

Alaves 12 3 3 6 10 16 12

Sevilla 11 2 5 4 17 16 11

Cadiz 12 2 4 6 10 17 10

Mallorca 12 1 6 5 12 18 9

---------------------------------

Celta Vigo 13 1 4 8 14 24 7

Granada 13 1 4 8 18 30 7

Almeria 13 0 3 10 15 35 3

Note:

-- Top four qualify for Champions League; team in fifth qualifies for the Europa League.

The sixth-place team goes into the Europa Conference League play-offs

-- Bottom three are relegated

